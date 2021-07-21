Trump Slams Biden's 'Communism', Nord Stream 2 Accord & Hints 2024 Bid in New Podcast

The ex-commander-in-chief has been an outspoken critic of the Biden administration since the current president took office in January, warning that Biden's America is driving the nation towards a catastrophe over its economic and immigration policies, and has been also unsatisfied with Biden's foreign policy agenda.

Former US Donald Trump spoke with radio host Michael Savage on the Michael Savage Show on Tuesday, where he lambasted the current administration on all fronts — starting from internal affairs and finishing with US ties with its traditional allies (and foes).

Here are some of the topics Number 45 talked about:

Biden's Presidency: 'Beginning of Communism'

According to Trump, in Biden's America, free media doesn't exist anymore, illegal aliens are flooding the country and the justice system is crumbling.

The ex-president agreed with Savage's statement that the US is "melting down" under the new administration.

"If you look at the border, if you look at what's going on with justice if you look at all the things that are happening, and frankly, if you look at the media, we don't have an open media anymore, they don't wanna hear anything, they dont wanna write about anything", Trump said. "It happened just before the [2020 presidential] elections, they would't talk about certain subjects, you know, that's the beginning of communism".

Savage also noted that when Trump was in office, the US economy was doing good, according to him.

"The whole thing with the inflation is terrible", Trump said, with Savage reminding his listeners that during the Trump era, "prices were low".

"Four months ago, we were absolutely energy independent", Trump said. "We had so much energy, and now, those fields have been closed down, [..] the environmental nonsense, they ended all sorts of leases, and drilling regulations, [...] it's just crazy what's happening."

COVID Spreading With Illegal Immigrants 'Flooding' Open Border

Trump said illegal immigration is among the primary causes of the coronavirus surge in the United States, echoing Savage's statement that Biden is spreading COVID-19 by bringing in illegal immigrants who are not vaccinated.

"They are emptying their prisons in South America, and they are sending [those] prisoners to you, and why wouldn't they, if you can do that?" Trump wondered.

© AP Photo / Gregory Bull Migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua sit in line after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Monday, May 17, 2021, in La Joya, Texas

Israel Was Safe...Now Israel in 'Very Big Trouble'

Savage praised Trump for "creating peace between Arabs and the Jews", referring to the landmark Abraham Accords, which paved the way for the normalization of ties between Israel and several Arab states.

Admitting Savage is "big fan of Israel", Trump said that "Israel is in very, very big trouble", slamming the decision to "go back into this ridiculous Iran nuclear deal".

Trump ditched the JCPOA in 2018, slamming the Islamic Republic with harsh sanctions under the so-called maximum pressure campaign. The ex-president said that if he won the election, a deal would have been already on the table.

"If the election wasn't rigged, we would already have this deal", Trump claimed, "it would have been after one week after the election."

"They can't believe how lucky they get between China, between Iran, and a couple of others", Trump lamented. "They're very happy."

Nord Stream2 & Russia: 'How Does That Work, Angela?'

Trump touted himself for being 'the one' who pointed out the 'dangers' of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, and addressed the German government that, according to him, was behaving unreasonably.

"Germany, we're defending you, and we're defending you against Russia, and the one we're defending you against is getting millions and millions supply of energy", he said. "How does that work, Angela?", he wondered, addressing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

© AFP 2021 / Alex Wong German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) shares a moment with U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden (2nd R) as Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) looks on after Merkel addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill November 3, 2009 in Washington, DC.

The project has been met with opposition from the US, which views the project as a threat to Europe's energy independence and has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on companies and businessmen engaged in it. Berlin has condemned Washington's attempts to disrupt the pipeline’s construction.

Russia insists that the Nord Stream 2, which is nearly complete, is purely an economic endeavor.

Running in 2024?

Asked by Savage what conservatives should do to save the country, given all the aforementioned issues, Trump said that they have a lot of "good Republicans", including those who backed his legal action to overthrow the 2020 election results.

Trump said there are "great people" among the Republicans, noting, however, that Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is "not a good leader, he is a survivor".

Responding to the question of whether he himself is going to run for president in 3 years, Trump stated he "can't say", explaining that campaign rules and regulations are very "stiff" and "frankly, very antiquated". But he believes, "a lot of people will be very happy, and we are doing great in the polls", adding that nobody has ever had such a high rating in the Republican party.

© REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Trump also mentioned the recent investigations being conducted against his former team and close allies, including the recent charges against Thomas Barrack, noting that no leader has previously been subjected to such kinds of attacks.

Trump said Democrats did not expect him to win in 2016, and they vowed to never let that happen again, and they're doing everything right now to disrupt his policies, reiterating accusations of election fraud in 2020, in which the media, according to him, collaborated with the Democratic party.

"These are corrupt people", he said, adding a few moments later in the interview that these are "sad times", but "we'll get it back".

While some pundits have interpreted Trump's rallies as a signal he will run in the 2024 presidential election, others have said things are not so clear-cut. Trump had previously indicated he planned on running once again, but now says the decision depends on the state of affairs in the United States and the Republican party.