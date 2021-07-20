Chairmain of Trump Inaugural Fund Arrested on Foreign Lobbying Charges

The longtime Trump confidant had been placed under federal investigation for at least two years after authorities grew concerned about his business practices following a May 2016 speech by the former president that appeared to praise the United Arab Emirates

Thomas J. Barrack, a billionaire businessman who also happens to be a longtime friend of former US President Donald Trump, has been arrested and charged for violating foreign lobbying laws, the US Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

A release issued by the agency details that Barrack was taken into custody in California and indicted on charges that allege the businessman lobbied on behalf of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over a two-year period between April 2016 and April 2018.

"The indictment charges conduct relating to the defendants’ unlawful efforts to advance the interests of the UAE in the United States at the direction of senior UAE officials by influencing the foreign policy positions of the campaign of a candidate in the 2016 United States Presidential Election and, subsequently, the foreign policy positions of the United States government in the incoming administration, as well as seeking to influence public opinion in favor of UAE interests," the release reads.

At the time, Barrack, who is the founder of the private equity firm Colony Capital, acted as the chairman of Trump's 2017 inaugural fund.

Barrack was specifically charged with acting as an agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making "multiple" false statements to federal agents. The seven-count indictment filed in a New York federal court also states that Barrack was charged alongside Colorado resident Matthew Grimes and UAE citizen Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi.

The obstruction and false statement charges stem from a June 2019 interview that Barrack had with federal law enforcement agents.

