Register
16:37 GMT20 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    US Uses Slaying of Haitian President as Pretext for Further Occupation of the Country, Observers Say

    US National Archives
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    242
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083351753_0:4:1561:882_1200x675_80_0_0_fa25b8dca41458f7c883dff9ad0f632a.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107201083422815-us-uses-slaying-of-haitian-president-as-pretext-for-further-occupation-of-the-country-observers-say/

    At least seven of the 25 alleged Colombian mercenaries involved in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise received US military training between 2001 and 2015 while serving in the Colombian armed forces, The Intercept reported last Saturday, citing a US government official.

    Last week, the Pentagon confirmed to the Washington Post that a "small number" of suspected Colombian assassins had been trained by the US military. The DoD fell short of specifying how many, or when, or what type of training was provided. However, Adam Isacson, director of the Defense Oversight programme at the Washington Office on Latin America, revealed in an interview with The Intercept that between 2000 and 2018, the US administered the training of more than 107,640 Colombian security personnel, substantially exceeding any other military collaboration the US maintains in the region.

    'Moise Used to be a US Puppet'

    Although the operation resembled a US-backed "coup d'etat" or high-profile assassination fomented via proxy mercenaries, it appears highly unlikely that Washington is behind it, according to Tamanisha John of Florida International University (FIU).

    "I think right now, if anyone can say that there was a definite role that the US played, they would be speculating, because Moise was backed by the Biden administration and also by the Trump administration," she explains. "Under Trump, he recognised Juan Guaido as the president of Venezuela and under Biden – Biden actually did agree with Moise that his term would not end until 2022."

    Moreover, Moise was very friendly to the US and could be de facto called a part of the US puppet regime in the country, according to the journalist: "He was able to become president because the Clintons actually went to Haiti under the former president, Michel Martelly, and picked Martelly, who then picked Moise." On the other hand, the press never adequately covered anti-Moise protests in the country, she notes, stressing that his rule had all the earmarks of "dictatorship".

    At the same time, it appears that the Moise assassination is being used as a convenient pretext to step up the foreign presence in the region, although the US, France and Canada are already heavily involved in Haiti, according to the journalist.

    "I honestly foresee more foreign intervention into the country," John says. "I think that overall, media coverage, especially in the US and also in the UK, tends to have a very biased slant towards being pro-war and pro-intervention."

    People attend a vigil in honor of Haiti's slain president Jovenel Moise, in Little Haiti neighborhood, Miami, Florida, on July 16, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / GIORGIO VIERA
    People attend a vigil in honor of Haiti's slain president Jovenel Moise, in Little Haiti neighborhood, Miami, Florida, on July 16, 2021.

    'US, UN & OAN Can't Fix the Problem They Created'

    Moise was "a brutal and oppressive enemy of the Haitian people", says Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist, and professor of Latin American studies: "So we're really talking about the death of a dictator, of a neoliberal puppet, to quote the popular movements in Haiti".

    The leftist movements in the country clearly wanted his ouster but they would not seek to assassinate him this way, the professor believes.

    However, Moise's death is unlikely to change the deplorable situation in Haiti, according to the academic.

    "This is a completely neglected, oppressed, exploited people," Shaw says. "The US sweatshops and US agribusiness continue to churn out their production, paying Haitians an average wage of about five US dollars per day – if that. So to quote the Haitian people, they woke up with hunger on Tuesday, the day before Jovenel Moise’s assassination, and they woke up with hunger on Wednesday just the same."

    The further involvement of the US, the Organisation of American States (OAS), and the UN won't fix the situation, according to the professor: "Those responsible for the disease surely cannot also pretend to bring the cure." What they're going to try to do is use this as their rationale for the next US, UN and OAS invasion and occupation of Haiti, as they've done so many times in the past, he believes.

    Collapsed buildings following earthquake, in Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince. (File)
    © AP Photo / American Red Cross
    Collapsed buildings following earthquake, in Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince. (File)

    'International Community Should Step Back'

    Haiti is the poorest country in the Americas, and has sustained serious political, economic and humanitarian challenges in recent years. Hundreds of thousands of households still need decent shelter following the 2016 Hurricane Matthew as well as the 2018 and 2010 earthquakes, according to a 2020 Human Rights Watch report. The government's failure to tackle the nation's socio-economic problems resulted in mass protests against Moise in 2019 which prompted a police response which some claimed constituted excessive force.

    Amid the ongoing political crisis, the Haitian people do not need more interventions but a national dialogue where they can come together as a nation to facilitate the country's development, believes Jean Kinsley, a Haitian youth leader and political activist.

    "I certainly hope that we will make the right decision, and the right decision is to have a national dialogue where we can pick a new leader and a new government that can tackle the most urgent issues that we are facing and especially the safety of the Haitian people, security problem," Kinsley says. "And the international community should be willing to accept the decision of the Haitian people."

    Monique Clesca, a Haitian journalist, international development consultant and retired UN official echoes Kinsley: "I think a lot of people wish that the international community would step back and not tell us what to do and when to do it," she underscores. "And I think that is the sentiment. We have to try to get back to the Constitution, get back to some normal justice, normal law, something that everyone agrees to. When I say everyone, I mean the various political parties as well as civil society."

    Morgan Artyukhina
    Activists rally outside the US State Department against US involvement in Haiti, including the potential deployment of US troops after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise

    Meanwhile, it was reported on Monday that Claude Joseph, who has led Haiti as acting prime minister since 7 July, would hand power to Ariel Henry, a 71-year-old neurosurgeon and public official as soon as Tuesday. Henry was appointed by Moïse to the prime minister post two days before the assassination. The former president dissolved parliament in January 2020 and got a free rein to appoint ministers while ruling by decree.

    The Moise appointee and Joseph have been engaged in political struggle since the former president's death. However, Henry managed to draw support from the "Core Group", a collection of ambassadors to Haiti, including the US diplomat as well as representatives from the UN and OAS.

    Earlier, on Friday, Colombian police officials announced that former Haitian justice ministry official Joseph Felix Badio may have ordered the assassination of Moise, citing preliminary investigation into the murder. Badio has not responded to the accusations so far, his whereabouts are unclear. 

    Related:

    Haiti’s Interim Prime Minister Reportedly Plans to Step Down in Favour of Rival
    'Come Save My Life!' Haiti's President Desperately Called For Help Before Assassination, Report Says
    AOC Goes Full Neocon on Haiti and Cuba; Luke Harding Raises Russia Gate from the Grave
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Pentagon, Colombia, assassination, Jovenel Moise, Caribbean, Haiti, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse