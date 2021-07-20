US Bars Honduran Ex-President, Wife From Entering Country Over 'Corruption', Blinken Says

“The United States is designating former Honduran President Porfirio “Pepe” Lobo Sosa (Lobo) and former First Lady Rosa Elena Bonilla Avila (Rosa Lobo) due to their involvement in significant corruption,” Blinken said.
Blinken said that while in office, Lobo accepted bribes from the narco-trafficking organization Los Cachiros in exchange for political favors, while his wife engaged in significant corruption through fraud and misappropriation of public funds for her personal benefit.
Earlier in July, the US Department of State named more than 50 current and former officials suspected of corruption or undermining democracy in three Central American countries. Honduras ex-President Lobo Sosa and former first lady were on the list.
