Video: Texas Home Explosion Injures Six People, All Taken to Hospital

"Atmos [Energy] and PFR [City of Plano Fire-Rescue] investigators are on scene of explosion at home in 4400 block of Cleveland. Six patients transported total," PFR said on Twitter on Monday, adding in a later update that one resident was in the home that exploded on Cleveland Drive, while the other five patients were residents of the home next door.
The explosion occurred at around 04:40 p.m. local time on Monday (21:40 GMT), according to KXAN Austin, which reported that three of the victims were taken to a children’s hospital.
#BREAKING: more aerial video coming into @CBSDFW of #Plano house explosion. Unknown cause at this point and 3 transported according to Plano officials. pic.twitter.com/OfIXjKFHqE— Ken Molestina (@cbs11ken) July 19, 2021
At the scene of a house explosion in Plano. This is along 4400 Cleveland Drive near Iowa Drive.— Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) July 19, 2021
“It’s gone”, a police officer told me of the house.
@CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/hqbem9CNEc
🚨 BREAKING: An explosion has torn through a North Texas home. At least 3 patients transported to the hospital with injuries. This happened in Plano.— John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) July 19, 2021
DETAILS: https://t.co/EJbC3bokjz
📹: CBS DFW pic.twitter.com/ynhkvv07hr
Authorities have not released any details on the injuries, or a possible cause of the explosion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)