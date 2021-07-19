White House: Biden Aims to Close Guantanamo Bay Prison, No Timeline Set

"Yes, our goal is to close Guantanamo Bay… I don’t have a timeline for you. As you know, there’s a process, there are different layers of the process, but that remains our goal and we are considering all available avenues to responsibly transfer detainees and, of course, close Guantanamo Bay," Psaki said.
Meanwhile, the US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that a detainee who had been held at the Guantanamo detention facility is being repatriated to his home country for the first time during the current US administration of President Joe Biden.
"The United States commends the Kingdom of Morocco for its collaboration in repatriating Abdul Latif Nasir, a Moroccan citizen who had been held at the Guantanamo Bay Detention Facility. Abdul Nasir is the first detainee to be repatriated to his country of origin during the Biden-Harris Administration. The Administration is dedicated to following a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population of the Guantanamo facility while also safeguarding the security of the United States and its allies," Price said in a statement.
