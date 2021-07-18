Mackinac Bridge in Michigan Closed Due to 'Emergency Incident'

The local authorities announced on Sunday that the Mackinac Bridge, connecting the cities of St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, has been closed due to an "emergency situation", urging the public to stay clear of the area.
"Mackinac Bridge is CLOSED to all traffic due to an emergency incident. Please stay clear of the area!", the bridge authorities said.
In an official statement, the state police department confirmed that the bridge "is currently closed", without providing additional details immediately.
The Mackinac Bridge is the largest one in Michigan, also being the longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere.
