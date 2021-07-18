Register
17:01 GMT18 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation speaks onstage at 2019 New York Times Dealbook on November 06, 2019 in New York City.

    Bill Gates Visited Epstein at NYC Home Multiple Times Despite Saying They Were Not Friends: Report

    © AFP 2021 / MICHAEL COHEN
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083096736_0:0:3639:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_7f11579825b66ba9e1b0577d20241ba7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107181083409144-bill-gates-visited-epstein-at-nyc-home-multiple-times-despite-saying-they-were-not-friends-report/

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been desperately trying to distance himself from late financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying that they never had any business together despite meeting on numerous occasions to discuss philanthropy. The meetings took place after Epstein was already convicted as a sex offender.

    Disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein welcomed Bill Gates into his Manhattan house at least three times in the early 2010s, according to a forthcoming book by Miami Herald investigative journalist Julie Brown.

    In "Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story," she writes that during one of the visits the Microsoft co-founder stayed with Epstein very late into the night, as the banker was trying to secure a deal with The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help them get more funds.

    "Others who worked for Gates’s foundation also visited Epstein’s mansion several times, and Epstein spoke to both Bill and Melinda Gates about a proposed charitable fund that could generate sizeable fees for Epstein," reads the excerpt, cited by Fox Business.

    "Epstein hoped to attract donations from some of his wealthy friends as part of the venture, seeded with Gates Foundation funds, that would be used for global health causes."

    In this Feb. 1, 2019 photo, Bill and Melinda Gates are interviewed in Kirkland, Wash
    © REUTERS / Elaine Thompson
    In this Feb. 1, 2019 photo, Bill and Melinda Gates are interviewed in Kirkland, Wash

    The book also adds that Gates boarded Epstein’s private jet in 2013 to fly to Palm Beach, Florida where he owned a mansion which was at the epicentre of the ongoing sex trafficking scandal for which his ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, is awaiting trail. 

    The New York Times’s bombshell report previously revealed similar details about the two influential men, including their multiple meetings, claiming that they first met face to face on the evening of 31 January 2011 at Epstein’s townhouse on New York's Upper East Side.

    At the time, Epstein was a registered sex offender who pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor back in 2008, just few years before meeting Gates, whose wife was reportedly “furious” over their relationship.

    FILE PHOTO: Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks alongside William F. Sweeney Jr., assistant director-in-charge of the New York Office, at a news conference announcing charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York City, New York, U.S., July 2, 2020
    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    FILE PHOTO: Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks alongside William F. Sweeney Jr., assistant director-in-charge of the New York Office, at a news conference announcing charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York City, New York, U.S., July 2, 2020

    In July 2019, Epstein was arrested again and charged with sex trafficking minors in Florida and New York. However, he died in a prison cell in August 2019 before the trail – his death was a ruled a suicide despite suspicious circumstances.

    What Did Bill Have to Say About Their Relationship?

    Gates swiftly stated to The Wall Street Journal following the paper investigating Epstein’s connections that he “didn’t have any business relationship or friendship” with the financier. The Microsoft billionaire also said he “didn’t go to New Mexico or Florida or Palm Beach or any of that."

    His spokeswoman, Bridgitt Arnold, later added that her boss “regrets ever meeting with Epstein and recognises it was an error in judgment to do so.”

    “Over time, Gates and his team realised Epstein’s capabilities and ideas were not legitimate and all contact with Epstein was discontinued,” Arnold told The New York Times in October 2019.

    She didn’t deny though that Gates had travelled in Epstein’s plane to Palm Beach. However, she said her boss was not aware of who the plane belonged to.

    Brown’s book is due to be released on Tuesday.

    Tags:
    Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Jeffrey Epstein, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse