Going Bananas: 'Sexually Explicit' OnlyFans Video Draws Authorities to North Carolina Restaurant

Explicit videos on OnlyFans website featuring a woman "using a banana to simulate sex" prompted a response from health officials after it became apparent that the vids were recorded inside a restaurant in Rocky Mount, North Carolina by a manager who works there, WRAL News reports.
According to the media outlet, a Rocky Mount resident who alerted them about the "sexually explicit" videos in question said he recognised the woman as an Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar employee, and expressed concern regarding the use of a banana by the lady, as that fruit is apparently "served on the restaurant’s menu in its cinnamon banana dessert".
Joon Lee, the restaurant’s owner, has reportedly confirmed that the videos were filmed in his office, though he said he had no knowledge of the vids.
Lee identified the woman in the videos as Christen Colbert, "a manager who has worked at Ichiban for 15 years", and said that he put her on leave, the media outlet adds. Later, Lee also told WRAL that Colbert contacted him and admitted to making the videos, saying to him that she ate the banana afterwards.
Nevertheless, all the bananas at the restaurant got thrown out, a state Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson reportedly said.
County health department workers visited the restaurant on Friday, the media outlet adds.
