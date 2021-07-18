Mel Gibson Told Britney Spears 'Christianity Would Save Her', Singer's Friend Says

Sean Phillip, friend of American pop star Britney Spears, has opened up about events that transpired around the time when the singer suffered her infamous breakdown in 2008.
In an interview with The Sun, Phillip revealed how a number of people had reached out to the pop star at that time.
"I remember Mel Gibson was one of them, telling her that Christianity would save her and to turn back to God. It was all quite surreal," he said.
Phillip also recalled the incident that occurred on New Year’s Eve 2007 in Las Vegas, when Britney fainted in Pure nightclub.
"The reality is that she was exhausted. She was being worked to the bone, and was in no fit state to still be performing. The medication she was on was not helping her at all. She was becoming paranoid like I’d never, ever seen her before," he explained. "She fainted in the club at the party she was hosting."
At the time, Phillip said, he "ad to get her out", carrying her over his shoulder "with a black suit jacket thrown over her, and stopping people trying to take pictures on their phones".
"By the time we got back upstairs she was fine, but crying hysterically, and so upset. She was saying, ‘Why am I so accessible? Why am I still doing club gigs?’ That night, management came up and were trying to give her something, in pill form, and I said, ‘No, it’s not happening’," he added. "She was just overwhelmed. I begged for them to let her rest."
Meanwhile, Britney herself recently slammed people who criticise her dancing videos, writing on Instagram that she is "not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon" with her father handling what she wears, says and does.
"I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time," she declared.
