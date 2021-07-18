US Fires Patriot Missile First Time in Australia During Drills

"U.S. Army Pacific Air and Missile Defense units working with Australian Defence Force counterparts completed the first ever Patriot surface-to-air missile firing on Australian soil during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21," the press release read.
US soldiers based in Japan and Guam successfully used Patriot missiles to target drones on 16 July. The exercise itself will run until 31 July.
This year, Australia and the US are joined by Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and South Korea. In all, the drills will have 17,000 participants. Meanwhile, France, Germany, India, and Indonesia were invited as observers.
Talisman Sabre drills take place biannually.
