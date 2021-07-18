Man Standing Atop Tall Tower at Knott's Berry Farm in California, Reportedly Refuses to Come Down

A man climbed atop of a tall tower at the Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park in California on Saturday, reportedly refusing to come down.
Videos swiftly emerged online, showing the man, who is seen wearing a face mask, standing atop the Supreme Scream tower alongside a US flag.
It was not immediately clear how and why he climbed there. Buena Park police said that it is currently working to bring him down, noting that "La Palma between Beach and Western has been closed" and urging the public to stay away from the area.
There is a dude (a civilian) on top of a ride at Knotts Berry Farm. Wild. That ride is literally 250+Ft.— Khalif El-Salaam 🍃 (@khalifygreens) July 18, 2021
How the hell did he climb up there! pic.twitter.com/LPYChY4qEZ
More on #KnottsBerryFarm:— The Modern Times of Long Beach 🌎 (@ModernTimesLB) July 18, 2021
The Supreme Scream is 325 ft tall or 99 meterspic.twitter.com/DsyUzsNwSW
