Shooting Reported Amid Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington DC

Fans have been told to leave the Nationals Park, a baseball arena located in Washington DC, in the middle of the game between Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.

DC Police Department said on Saturday that two people were shot outside of the Nationals Park, saying that the situation does not involve an active shooter and the investigation is ongoing.

"MPD is responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, in which two people where shot outside of Nationals Park. This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time", police tweeted.

​Earlier, The Guardian reporter said at least two people were injured during the shooting, with one woman being "briefly treated" by the first responders at the stadium.

​Earlier, the Washington Nationals baseball team took to Twitter to say that a shooting was reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park during a game with San Diego Padres.

"Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time", the team tweeted. "We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available."

​Videos swiftly emerged online, showing players rushing to their family members and revealing a massive law enforcement presence at the scene.

Shooting just outside LF gate on S Cap Street pic.twitter.com/ChsN1WSt5p — Steel6Rings (@Steel6Rings) July 18, 2021

#breaking Tons of police activity at Nationals Park. Working to confirm details. pic.twitter.com/T0jPWExFlN — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) July 18, 2021

​Other videos show fans fleeing the site, with some reportedly "too shaken up to exit".

Nats/Padres game is over, in the 6th inning. Everyone’s being calmly asked to leave the ballpark. Some fans too shaken up to exit. pic.twitter.com/HPm9kN7csW — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 18, 2021

​According to the videos emerging online, most spectators have cleared the stadium "after nearly 6 gunshots" outside.

#Breaking: Most people have cleared @Nationals stadium after nearly 6 gunshots outside frightened fans and families inside @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/kfbMUfMXBo — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) July 18, 2021

​Washington Nationals announced that the suspended game with San Diego Padres will resume on Sunday, 18 July.

