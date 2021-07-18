Dozens Affected in Chemical Leak Incident at Texas Six Flags Water Park, Investigation Ongoing

A total of 26 people were hospitalized after a chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, Texas, after they experienced "minor skin and/or inhalation irritation", the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said Saturday.
The chemical leak is said to be contained, and officials said that the compounds believed to be involved are "hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid." 39 people affected by the chemical leak refused to be hospitalized after undergoing decontamination.
"Several Spring Fire Crews are at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Spring providing emergency care for dozens of people who have been affected by a chemical leak. Please avoid the area", Spring Fire Department stated.
A HAZMAT team was summoned to the scene to help tackle the aftermath of the incident.
The cause of the incident has not been immediately determined, and the Fire Marshall's Office noted that an investigation into the chemical leak has been initiated.
