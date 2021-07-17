Register
21:02 GMT17 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The message Cuba Libre or 'free Cuba', is seen painted in giant block lettering on the street directly in front of the Cuban embassy in this frame grab from video shot in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2021

    Video: 'Cuba Libre' Painted in Front of Cuban Embassy in Washington, DC

    © REUTERS / KEVIN FOGARTY
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/11/1083405795_0:30:3082:1763_1200x675_80_0_0_fc2335ad7b09c55322bfb570f107a7b8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107171083405781-cuba-libre-painted-in-front-of-cuban-embassy-in-washington-dc/

    The message in front of the Cuban embassy appears amid massive nationwide protests across the Latin American country, with thousands of residents flocking to the streets in what are the largest demonstrations in the country since 1994.

    A painted message reading "Cuba Libre" appeared earlier in the week on the street in front of the Cuban embassy in Washington DC - at a time when the island nation is engulfed in massive protests.

    Near the graffiti, one can spot the letters "vzla", in what many see as a reference to Venezuela. According to Erica Cunningham, a spokesperson for DC's Department of Public Works, cited by the Washington Post, the writings were deemed an “unauthorized painting" and were removed by a city street-cleaning crew.

    “Despite the systematic policy of confrontation and aggression of the United States government against Cuba, the American diplomats who work in the US Embassy in Havana have always been safe and have never been the object of attacks, or other manifestations of hatred. The Cuban Government expects the same behavior on the US side", embassy officials said in a statement for The WaPo.

    Footage showing the message was shared online by many users.

    ​On 11 July, Cuba faced its largest protests since 1994, with some demonstrating against the government, demanding free elections and the resolution of life-threatening social and economic issues, while also voicing dissatisfaction with a shortage of medicines and basic necessities.

    Thousands of others gathered for counter-protests in support of the government, with more than 100,000 people said to have taken to the streets to condemn last week's protests, according to the Cuban foreign ministry.

    The Biden administration voiced support for the protesters, but faced criticism from many observers and activists, who argued that, instead of encouraging protests in the country, Washington should lift its sanctions and end the trade blockade that it has had in place since the 1960s. Havana, along with several other countries, accused the US of being responsible for the protests and even instigating them.

    Related:

    AOC Blames Havana, Biden's Defence of 'Cruel' US Embargo for Cuba's Current Woes
    Tucker Rips 'Idiot Republicans' for Focusing on Cuba Amid Revelations of Biden-Big Tech 'Collusion'
    US Activists Urge Biden to Lift Sanctions Fueling Cuba’s Economic Crisis
    Tags:
    protest, Washington DC, Embassy, Cuba, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse