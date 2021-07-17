Biden Picks US Ambassadors to New Zealand, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Some of the people Biden intends to nominate include former Democratic Senator Tom Udall for the position of ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, and former Republican House member Michael Murphy for the position of ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Biden also announced his intended nominations for the ambassadors to Brunei and Botswana, as well as lesser cabinet positions, including the Under Secretary for Standards and Technology, the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force and the Assistant Secretary for Veterans Employment and Training.
Udall served two terms as a US Senator representing the state of New Mexico. He is known as a champion of environmental protection, election reform and the peaceful resolution of international disputes.
Murphy is a long-time member of the Senior Foreign Service, holding the rank of Minister-Counselor. He presently serves in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs as a Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, where he oversees European security and bilateral relations with the Northern European and Baltic countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)