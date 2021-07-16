Register
21:26 GMT16 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Urgent

    US Federal Judge Blocks DACA Applications, Rules Program 'Illegal'

    © Sputnik
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_748f6bb6eaaf0b97c64147f276835117.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107161083401516-us-federal-judge-blocks-daca-applications-rules-program-illegal/

    A US federal judge in Texas has ruled the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program "illegal" and ordered the government to stop processing applications to the program.

    Judge Andrew S. Hanen of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas ruled on Friday that the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) "is directed to post a public notice, within 3 calendar days of this injunction, to be displayed prominently on its website and on the websites of all other relevant agencies, that a United States District Court has found the DACA program to be illegal and that, though applicants may continue to submit applications, the government is prohibited from granting such applications."

    "The court finds this permanent injunction is reasonable and properly takes into account the reliance interests of the Plaintiff States on the duly enacted immigration laws of this country, the interests of the public in having the government and its agencies and employees comply with the law, and the significant reliance interests that DACA has engendered since its inception," the ruling continues. "If the government fails to take the appropriate steps to remedy the shortfalls in DACA within a reasonable time given the complexities inherent in such a process, the court will reconsider its decision to stay portions of the relief that it has granted, if an appropriate motion is filed."

    ​The DACA program was begun in 2012 after the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act failed to pass Congress, in order to give immigrants who were illegally brought to the country as children the chance to gain lawful status. It has been highly contentious for virtually its entire existence, producing extensive legal battles as opponents of the act attempted to block its implementation or phase it out completely, as former US President Donald Trump attempted to do, or to retain or reinstate it as a program, as US President Joe Biden did on his first day in office on January 20, 2021.

    In 2018, Judge Hanen similarly ruled that DACA was probably illegal, but he declined to issue an injunction at that time due to ongoing litigation. "If the nation truly wants a DACA program," Hanen wrote at the time, "it is up to Congress to say so."

    Last week, the Biden administration announced it was assigning more immigration officers to help US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) process an enormous backlog of applications, including both first-time applicants and renewal applications. According to CBS, as of May 31, USCIS had adjudicated just 1,900 of more than 62,000 first-time applications to DACA, and by the end of June it had reached 81,000 applications, with some 13,000 being more than 120 days old.

    In March, the US House of Representatives passed the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, which would pave a path to citizenship for DACA recipients. While the bill has faced a much tougher challenge in the Senate, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), a moderate Democrat who is often out of step with his party's mainstream political goals, signaled earlier this week that he supported including the act in the colossal $3.5 trillion infrastructure deal being shoved through the Senate via the budget reconciliation process.

    MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

    Tags:
    Immigration, Injunction, judge, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse