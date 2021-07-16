Democratic Representative Arrested in Capitol During Protest Against Filibuster of Voting Bill

The US Capitol police arrested a Democratic Representative for Ohio, Joyce Beatty, after she summoned a voting rights protest at the Hart Senate Office Building on Thursday, as the congresswoman and supporters marched to the Senate building, chanting "end the filibuster.”
Inside the building demonstrators were met by police officers, who used zip ties to detain the group.
As police told 10WBNS, nine protesters were arrested for "demonstrating in a prohibited area on Capitol Grounds."
"At approximately 3:30pm, the United States Capitol Police responded to the Atrium in the Hart Senate Office Building for reports of illegal demonstration activity. After officers arrived on the scene, they warned the demonstrators three times to stop. Those who refused were arrested for D.C. Code §22-1307. Two males and seven females were transported to USCP Headquarters for processing," the police said.
The lawmaker tweeted that she sought to defend the black women’s “right to vote” and “send a strong message.” Beatty shared photos of her arrest.
BREAKING: Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) arrested by Capitol Police in Hart Senate Office Building today after leading a protest against voting bill.— J'neen (@jneen_sez) July 15, 2021
Follow @insiderpaper
Let the people vote. Fight for justice. pic.twitter.com/JnEUPl9KJW— Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021
A Democratic voting reform bill, the For The People Act, was blocked by Republican senators who claim the bill could harm the transparency of elections because it opens the way to fraudulent ballots. GOP lawmakers resorted to the filibuster on 22 June, a tactic of obstructing bills by prolonging debate. A number of Democrats have called for the abolition of the filibuster as a means to streamline the legislative process.
