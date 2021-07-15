White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds Regular Press Briefing

US President Joe Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a press conference at the White House on Thursday, 15 July in Washington DC.
US Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek H Murthy, who has spoken out about the need to speed up vaccination rates to stem the spread of the Delta COVID variant, is joining the conference.
The briefing comes in the wake of an announcement by the the World Health Organization (WHO) that "more dangerous" variants of COVID-19 could spread around the world. The WHO has stressed that developed countries are facing a “third wave” of the pandemic despite high rates of the vaccination as global infections soared to half a million a day, largely driven by the virulent Delta strain.
The US remains the worst affected nation by the pandemic, with 33.9 million cases, and more than 607,000 deaths.
TFOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE
All comments
Show new comments (0)