Governor DeSantis Causes Twitter Meltdown by Selling 'Don't Fauci My Florida' Koozies

Ron DeSantis has decided to mock Dr Antony Fauci for his pandemic guidelines via merchandise. The politician's website is now selling beer koozies ($12 apiece) that say "Don't Fauci my Florida".
The pun stirred a lot of backlash from the governor's opponents, with a twitterstorm of blue checkmarks rushing to criticise him: ex-Vermont Governor Howard Dean called DeSantis "a well-educated crackpot", while MSNBC host Joy Reid slammed him as an "ignorant ghoul".
DeSantis is a well educated crackpot with no allegiance to our country, his constituency or the truth. https://t.co/7FAuKNEJrG— Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) July 14, 2021
"The state is reporting daily cases close to four times the national average — 26 new infections per 100,000 residents, the second-highest number in the country."https://t.co/LV9idfTf0u— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) July 15, 2021
The fact that Ron DeSantis is selling “Don't Fauci My Florida” koozies on his campaign website while the state leads the nation in new COVID cases and deaths tells you everything you need to know about him. pic.twitter.com/pThrTUMWqI— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) July 12, 2021
While DeSantis' political opponents pointed out the health crisis in his state, Republican voters seem to support the governor. According to recent polls, he is now the most popular Republican candidate for the 2024 elections, surpassing even Donald Trump.
