04:04 GMT15 July 2021
    President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Washington

    New Book Claims Trump Made Top Military Officials Fear 'Coup', Called Merkel 'B*tch'

    US
    by
    Almost half a year has passed since the former US president, Donald Trump, left office, and several books regarding his presidency have been penned, offering inside looks into how POTUS 45 handled both domestic and foreign policy.

    A new book, 'I Alone Can Fix It', written by The Washington Post's Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, claims that top US military officials, particularly the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, were concerned that the former US president, Donald Trump, and his allies might attempt a coup after losing the 2020 election, and even planned to resign to avoid following his orders they considered illegal, according to CNN citing excerpts from the book.

    The tome also sheds light on some of Trump's relations with prominent female figures such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former first lady Michelle Obama, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

    'The Gospel of the Fuhrer'

    Milley, according to the book, had been preparing a plan for Trump attempting a coup and felt he had to be "on guard" for the alleged threat.

    "They may try, but they're not going to f**king succeed," Milley told his deputies, according to the book. "You can't do this without the military. You can't do this without the CIA and the FBI. We're the guys with the guns."

    The authors claimed that Milley believed Trump was "stoking unrest, possibly in hopes of an excuse to invoke the Insurrection Act and call out the military." He compared the rhetoric of the former president with that of the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolph Hitler.

    "This is a Reichstag moment," Milley reportedly told aides. "The gospel of the Führer."

    General compared Trump's "Million MAGA March" with "the modern American equivalent of 'brownshirts in the streets'" - the pro-Nazi militia that helped Hitler rise to power.

    Milley was not known to enjoy a warm relationship with Trump, and the former president slammed the general as "woke" and "fool".

    'That B*tch Merkel'

    While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to the book, called Trump "crazy", "dangerous" and a "maniac", demanding Milley guarantee that the former president would not accidentally fire nuclear weapons, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel received some unflattering comments from the ex-president.

    "That b*tch Merkel", Trump described the chancellor to his aides. "'I know the f**king krauts,' the president added, using a derogatory term for German soldiers from World War I and World War II", the book reads. "Trump then pointed to a framed photograph of his father, Fred Trump, displayed on a table behind the Resolute Desk and said, 'I was raised by the biggest kraut of them all.'"

    Through a spokesperson, Trump denied making these comments to the authors, according to CNN.

    Books About Trump

    Washington Post reporters are not the only ones inspired to write a book about the antics of the 45th US president. While I Alone Can Fix It is scheduled to come out next Thursday, Michael Bender, a Wall Street Journal author, has also released his own tome covering Trump and his election loss - "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost" on 13 July.

    Among other books about Trump, his presidency and personal life, include John Bolton's 'The Room Where It Happened' and 'Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man', written by a Trump niece, Mary Trump.

    The ex-president has not shown enthusiasm for any of the tomes, having something to criticize or even legally challenge in practically every book about him.

    Tags:
    Angela Merkel, coup, Mark Milley, presidency, Donald Trump, US
