04:04 GMT15 July 2021
    Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, centre, his son Hunter Biden, left, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens, right, joined by other family members during a ceremony to name a national road after his late son Joseph R. Beau Biden III, in the village of Sojevo, Kosovo, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016

    GOP Plan to Check Hunter Biden's Newfound Art Career For 'Profiting Off the Presidency'

    US
    by
    Last month, reports revealed that Hunter Biden had become interested in painting. His plans to exhibit his own works and sell them for hundreds of thousands of dollars stirred controversy and speculation that the pieces of art would be used for money laundering.

    A number of GOP Representatives initiated a probe into a new career of US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, to review it in the context of “profiting off the presidency, Fox News reported on Wednesday, citing a collective letter from the House Oversight Republicans.

    The letter covers not only Hunter's yet "undiscovered" talent, but also other family members that, according to US media reports cited in the document, "attempting to profit from their proximity to the White House".

    "Unfortunately, these reports of President Biden using his former official positions of public trust to swell the coffers of his family members are widespread, and any hope the pattern of family self-dealing would finally stop when he assumed the presidency has been dashed," the letter read.

    Regarding a recently discovered passion of Hunter Biden, the youngest son of the incumbent US president the letter questions the price of his paintings, reported to be estimated from $75,000 to $500,000, and possible motives of potential buyers.

    “The prices for these paintings by someone with no formal training or history as an artist raise questions about whether the art is being offered for its merit or its connection to the White House,” Republicans noted, pointing to the fact that art industry is a “well-known tool for money laundering and other illicit activities.”

    GOP members also criticized an initiative from the White House to develop an agreement that would oblige Hunters’ art dealer, Georges Berges, to secure the anonymity of the buyers. Republicans claimed that anonymity would open the White House to foreign influence and “allow foreigners to circumvent sanctions and gain access to the US economy.”

    "Because we don’t know who is paying for this art and we don’t know for sure that [Hunter Biden] knows, we have no way of monitoring whether people are buying access to the White House…What these people are paying for is Hunter Biden’s last name,” the letter cited Walter Shaub, former Office of Government Ethics director under President Obama as saying.

    Responding to criticism, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted that Hunter Biden has the right to “pursue an artistic career just like any child of a president has the right to pursue a career” and stressed that “it would be challenging for an anonymous person who we don't know and Hunter Biden doesn't know to have influence."

    Other family members

    Apart from Hunter, who, it seems, has never left the media glare since a notorious 'laptop from hell' incident, the letter mentions two other Biden's family members - his sister, Valerie Biden Owens and brother, Francis Biden.

    Valerie Biden Owens, who was described as a “confidante and longtime political strategist” of the incumbent US president and who is set to publish a book dedicated to her relations with Joe Biden was mentioned in relation to the contents of the aforementioned manuscript, as the letter reads, the "nontransparent nature of the transaction raises questions about what exactly is not available to be monetized as it relates to President Biden’s time in the White House".

    POTUS 46's brother, Francis Biden, was accused of promoting "his relationship to the commander -in-chief in an Inauguration Day advertisement for the law firm he advises.”

    In a bid to "understand the extent of the Biden family’s use of its connection to the President to enrich itself and any steps your office is taking to mitigate future self-dealing", Republicans requested from the White House general counsel and National Archives and Records Administration a number of documents.

    The request includes “a list of all past and ongoing foreign business interests and past and ongoing foreign relations for members of the Biden family” along with documentation, linked to Hunter Biden’s artwork, “Biden family members appearances in advertisements, public speaking events, or any instance in which the Biden name was used to solicit business, investments, or interest or awareness in a business, campaign, or organization of any sort.”

    They have also demanded data related to a 2013 trip to China and a 2016 trip to Mexico in which Hunter Biden traveled with his father, who was, at the time, the US vice president under the Obama administration. 

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Joe Biden (right), his son Hunter Biden (left) and grandson Beau Biden (centre)

    The letter was compiled by and signed by 12 Republican Representatives, led by the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

    Earlier in January, the White Hous press secretary, Jen Psaki claimed that it was the Biden administration’s policy "that the president's name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities to suggest or in any way, in any way they could reasonably be understood to imply his endorsement or support."

