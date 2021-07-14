Trump Responds to Biden's Criticism of Those Who Doubt Integrity of 2020 Election

"Biden just said 150 people voted in the 2020 Presidential Election (Scam!). On the assumption that he meant 150 million people, and based on the fact that I got 75 million+++, that would mean that Biden got 75 million votes, which is 6 million votes less than what they said they got. So what is that all about? Are they already conceding 6 million votes?", Trump wondered in a Telegram post.
Speaking at the National Constitution Centre in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Biden called claims made by Trump and his supporters about the election being stolen a "big lie", stressing the endeavour had witnessed the largest voter turnout in history despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
"More than 150 Americans of every age, of every race, of every background exercised their right to vote", he said.
In his address, Biden defended the draft bill For The People Act, which involves a number of changes to voting procedures. He also rebuked a number of Republican states that have passed election reform legislation to prevent vote harvesting and other forms of potential abuse.
NOW -Biden: “No other election has ever been held under such scrutiny and high standards. The big lie is just that: a big lie."pic.twitter.com/yveR1AsAqA— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 13, 2021
Several US election security agencies and the Justice Department disputed Trump's voter fraud allegations. The Trump campaign lost more than 60 lawsuits alleging voter fraud in a failed bid to reverse the 2020 election results.
Despite earlier ballot recounts not revealing election irregularities in a majority of states, last month, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger admitted that minor infractions had indeed occurred.
