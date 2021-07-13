Register
04:26 GMT13 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks off after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on July 11, 2021

    Trump Releases Letter From Former US Attorney Blasting DOJ Orders on Handling Election Fraud Claims

    © AFP 2021 / ANDY JACOBSOHN
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    211
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083372791_0:0:3070:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_2c59ba51aae68c9857a47fd8df7255ff.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107131083372611-trump-releases-letter-from-former-us-attorney-blasting-doj-orders-on-handling-election-fraud-claims/

    William McSwain served as the US attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania from 2018 until January 2021, during the presidency of Donald Trump, who nominated him for the post.

    Former US President Donald Trump on Monday on his Telegram channel posted a letter written by ex-US attorney of Pennsylvania, in which the latter slams the Justice Department orders on how to respond to the election fraud allegations.

    "On Election Day and afterwards, our Office received various allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities," the letter said. "As part of my responsibilities as U.S. Attorney, I wanted to be transparent with the public and, of course, investigate fully any allegations. Attorney General Barr, however, instructed me not to make any public statements or put out any press releases regarding possible election irregularities."

    According to reports, Barr called the election fraud claims "just bulls**t" during a December 2020 meeting in the White House.

    A cardboard cutout depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is seen in front of Pennsylvania State Capitol, as supporters of him are expected to protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. January 17, 2021
    © REUTERS / Rachel Wisniewski
    A cardboard cutout depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is seen in front of Pennsylvania State Capitol, as supporters of him are expected to protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. January 17, 2021

    McSwain noted that he was instructed to pass "serious allegations" to the State Attorney General for investigation - "the same State Attorney General who had already declared that you could not win", referring to Democrat Josh Shapiro, then-Attorney General of Pennsylvania. 

    At the time, Shapiro said that the state found "absolutely no evidence" of what Trump claimed was widespread "voter fraud" that allowed his rival, Joe Biden, to win the 2020 presidential election. Days before the November election, Shapiro tweeted that "Trump is going to lose".

    ​In his letter, McSwain revealed that he is going to run for Pennsylvania governor in 2022 and saying he would be "honored to have your support". He also elaborated on the electoral reforms he would support in the state, particularly outlining his commitment to protect "the right of all Pennsylvania citizens to cast a legitimate vote".

    In his own statement, Trump expressed outrage over the situation McSwain described in the letter.

    "US Attorney from the Eastern District of Pennsylvania was precluded from investigating election fraud allegations", Trump wrote. "Outrageous!"

    Foul Play During 2020 Elections?

    Trump, along with his supporters, continues to assert that he was the winner of the 2020 White House race, adding that the election was "stolen" from him. In late June, the former president slammed former US Attorney General William Barr, his now-estranged ally, as "a man who was unable to handle the pressure" of "the 2020 presidential election scam".

    Trump's claims of election fraud have met vehement opposition from Democrats and many state authorities, with multiple audits ruling that no widespread voter scam took place during the 2020 election. However, in late June, Georgia State Secretary Brad Raffensperger, who earlier denied fraud claims, admitted that voting irregularities took place in Atlanta, particularly in Fulton County.

    "New revelations that Fulton County is unable to produce all ballot drop box transfer documents will be investigated thoroughly, as we have with other counties that failed to follow Georgia rules and regulations regarding drop boxes. This cannot continue", Raffensperger tweeted at the time, ordering a new audit of thousands of ballots.

    ​Trump welcomed the tweets as "very big news", declaring that "people are starting to see the light".

    Related:

    ‘Trump Card’ Offers 7-Point Plan to Restore Ex-POTUS in ‘Days' by Ousting ‘Impostors Biden & Harris’
    Mike Pompeo Reportedly Said 'Crazies Have Taken Over' as Donald Trump, Allies Decried Vote Fraud
    ‘This is Banana Republic Stuff’: Trump Sons React to Tax Fraud Indictments Against Father’s Company
    Tags:
    fraud, election, US, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse