Hot as Hell: Scorching 'Near-Record' Heat Descends on Death Valley

The aptly named Death Valley, located in the Mojave Desert, has once again confirmed its reputation as one of the hottest places on Earth; at the end of last week, the area almost broke its high temperature record set over a century ago.
On Friday, the US National Weather Service (NSW) announced that the mercury hit 130 degrees Fahrenheit (about 54.4 degrees Celsius).
DEATH VALLEY UPDATE 🌡️— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 10, 2021
High temp at Death Valley today = 130F.
⚠️ If this says anything about how hot SAT-SUN will be, HEED THESE WARNINGS. Do not put yourself, nor first responders in danger this weekend!
This observed high temp is considered preliminary & not yet validated. https://t.co/BwovUm42PE
The record stands at 134 Fahrenheit (about 56.6 Celsius) but Newsweek points out that this reading, taken in July 1913, is disputed by meteorologists "as older temperature readings are not as accurate as today's."
On Saturday, the temperature in Death Valley reached 129.4 degrees Fahrenheit (54.1 Celsius), with the NWS predicting that it was going to hit 130 Fahrenheit on Sunday. However, it fell just short at 128 Fahrenheit (53.3 Celsius).
Death Valley Temp Update— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 11, 2021
Saturday, July 10th, 2021
The high temperature at #DeathValley National Park reached 129.4°F (54.1°C) - rounding to 129°F at 4:27pm PT. 🌡️
1 in 3 chance of reaching 130°F tomorrow. Stay tuned, stay safe, stay smart, & stay hydrated.@DeathValleyNPS pic.twitter.com/8XhZgliHo7
On Monday, 12 July, the NWS office in Las Vegas also reported "near record head across much of the area", adding, however, that "most locations will see slightly cooler afternoon highs."
Near record heat across much of the area again today although most locations will see slightly cooler afternoon highs. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/vzifnvEAaf— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 12, 2021
