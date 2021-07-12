Register
13:03 GMT12 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives for a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the on-going federal response to COVID-19, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 11, 2021

    Fauci Blames 'Ideological Rigidity' for Schism 'Losing Lives' in COVID-19 Jab Debate

    © REUTERS / Greg Nash
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083076843_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_b2b3f65c5d239ce8c7d955f963a7ccbb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107121083367030-fauci-blames-ideological-rigidity-for-schism-losing-lives-in-covid-19-jab-debate/

    Anthony Fauci, US President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, earlier called on Americans in a flurry of televised appearances over the weekend to set aside their hesitancy and receive their COVID-19 jabs in the interest of public health.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, American physician-scientist and immunologist who advises US President Joe Biden and leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has blamed "ideological rigidity" for hampering vaccination efforts in the country.

    “COVID-19 “doesn’t know whether you're a Democrat or Republican or an independent … and yet there’s this divide of people wanting to get vaccinated, or not wanting to get vaccinated, which is really unfortunate because it’s losing lives,” said Fauci on Appearing on CNN’s "State of the Union."

    As the threat of more virulent COVID-19 variants, such as the Delta and Lambda, prompts experts to issue calls for boosting administering of jabs, slightly under half of all eligible Americans have received full vaccinations against the coronavirus.

    Amid reportedly sufficient supplies of the vaccines, some states are displaying plummeting demand for the shots against the virus. Fauci has blamed politics for putting a spoke in the wheel of what he claimed to be an otherwise successful vaccination effort across the nation.

    Croix Hill, 15, left Ava Kreutziger, 14 and Lilly Gorman, 15, wait to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Ochsner Center for Primary Care and Wellness, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer vaccine for use in teenagers ages 12 to 15 in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., May 13, 2021.
    © REUTERS / KATHLEEN FLYNN
    Croix Hill, 15, left Ava Kreutziger, 14 and Lilly Gorman, 15, wait to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Ochsner Center for Primary Care and Wellness, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer vaccine for use in teenagers ages 12 to 15 in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., May 13, 2021.

    A majority of states and territories have already administered 75 percent or more of their first vaccine doses, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

    "I mean, it’s ideological rigidity. I think there's no reason not to get vaccinated. Why are we having red states and places in the South that are very highly ideological in one way, not wanting to get vaccinations – vaccinations have nothing to do with politics."

    Fauci, who serves as both the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as Biden's chief medical adviser, has repeatedly faulted political issues over the past year for obstructing combating the virus. The concerns come as a recent Gallup poll showed that one in five Americans do not intend to get vaccinated at all.

    A’ Nasty Variant’

    Meanwhile, the numbers of new COVID-19 cases surged again this week, with the US reporting an average of 16,000 new cases daily. In nine states, infections spiked by more than 50 percent, predominantly driven by the Delta variant.

    Accounting for more than 51 percent of new cases nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health officials have been voicing particular concern over the new variant of the virus causing the respiratory disease.

    The Delta variant, discovered first in the UK and India, respectively, is estimated to be around 40-60 percent more virulent. Nevertheless, medical experts have attempted to allay concerns by claiming the vaccines maintain over 90 percent efficacy against serious conditions or fatalities triggered by the virus.

    The Lambda variant has become the dominant variant in Peru in a very short period of time, but is yet to be labeled a variant of concern. In appearances on three separate Sunday news shows, including ABC's “This Week,” Fauci warned of the Delta variant’s speed and level of transmission as he pleaded with Americans to get vaccinated.

    “If you’re not vaccinated, you should be concerned… Delta “is a very nasty variant” of COVID-19, he said.

    On "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Fauci slammed the fact that some Americans refuse to get the vaccine despite evidence proving its effectiveness as “very, very frustrating.”

    Earlier this week, White House officials also urged unvaccinated individuals to get their jabs.

    “The bottom line is there’s simply no reason that anyone 12 and older should be severely impacted by this virus,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

    Related:

    Anthony Fauci Reportedly Plans to Skip Congressional Probe on Covid Origins
    From HIV/AIDS to COVID-19: Dr Fauci's Flip-Flopping Triggers Growing Suspicions in GOP Camp
    Naked Anthony Fauci Was Hosed Down in a 'Kiddy Pool' After Opening Envelope With White Powder - Book
    'Needle Nazis' From 'Communist China'? Republican Lawmaker Slams Vaccination Efforts in US
    Fauci Fought Trump on April 2020 Cut for Program That Had Funded Wuhan Biolab Research, Book Reveals
    Tags:
    vaccines, Vaccines, Joe Biden, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Anthony Fauci, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse