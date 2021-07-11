Caitlyn Jenner Claims She's 'In the Lead' of California Governor Recall Election Race

American media personality Caitlyn Jenner has claimed that she's the frontrunner in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election, Politico reports.
According to the media outlet, Jenner is undaunted by the fact that a poll by Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies in May placed her fourth among the GOP hopefuls, with only 6 percent of support.
"Honestly, I'm not concerned about the polling," she said. "I guarantee you that I am in the lead."
Jenner also announced that she has no intention of dropping out of the election race, and is going to release her tax returns next week.
"I have a tremendous advantage, obviously, because of name recognition," she stated. "To be honest with you, I've been in a lot of races in my life, and I know how to win. I just keeping working hard."
The gubernatorial recall election in California, which will determine whether Governor Gavin Newsom will be recalled, is expected to be held on 14 September.
All comments
Show new comments (0)