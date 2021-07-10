‘I’m Going to Be Very Involved’: Trump Jr Vows to Be Out ‘Everywhere’ Campaigning for 2022 Midterms

Americans went to the polls eight months ago for highly contested presidential and congressional elections, but thanks to the country’s unconventionally long election cycle, lawmakers are already gearing up for the 2022 midterms, which will include the election of all 435 seats of the House of Representatives, and 34 of the Senate’s 100 seats.

Donald Trump Jr, former president Donald Trump’s eldest son, has announced that he will take part in promoting GOP nominees in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

“I’m going to be very involved. The reality is I’m the father of five young kids, I’m a patriotic American and I look at what’s going on, and someone has to push back,” the junior Trump said, speaking to Fox News on Friday night.

“There’s not many people that have sort of the privilege of having a big platform, there’s not many people who have a big platform that are actually willing to use it to sort of go against the mainstream narrative,” he added, noting that the “facts” were on his side and that he would be “happy to do it.”

2024 Watch: @DonaldJTrumpJr - at@CPAC gathering in Dallas - asked by @Fox News if he's mulling a bid for the next GOP presidential nomination if his father doesn't run again, says “I haven’t personally thought about it" but touts his position in some 2024 polls he’s seen pic.twitter.com/4HIFRHCUW9 — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) July 9, 2021

Trump Jr promised that people would see him out “everywhere” campaigning ahead of the 8 November, 2022 vote.

The younger Trump, one of the few members of the former president’s inner circle who did not see his social media platforms scrubbed after the unrest at the Capitol in January, has 6.8 million followers on Twitter, and 4.8 million on Facebook. He has remained heavily involved in public discussions of politics in the wake of his father’s controversial loss in 2020, appearing at the Conservative Political Action Committee in Dallas on Friday, traveling around the country to promote his book ‘Liberal Privilege’, and engaging in fundraising for his father’s class action lawsuit against Big Tech.

“There’s some people talking about it in terms of polls, I’ve seen a bunch that has me pretty high up on the list if not at the top of it. Who knows? The reality with that job is you also have to want to do the day job. It’s not just about the campaigning. I love being in that fight, I love fighting for the things that are out there that I believe in as a conservative. I will do that irrespective. To actually want to get in that mix is a different story,” the 43-year-old added.

Amid continued rampant speculation on whether Trump senior, 75, will run again in 2024, Fox asked Trump Jr. whether he was considering running for president if his father did not. “I haven’t personally thought about it” was his response.

Unlike his father, who built up a multi-million-dollar real estate empire into a multi-billion dollar global conglomerate and franchise and became one of America’s most outspoken businessmen and celebrities, Trump Jr’s reputation, wealth and status is tied almost exclusively to his father’s name. The younger Trump serves as a trustee and executive vice president of the Trump Organisation along with his younger brother, Eric Trump, and was a boardroom judge on his father’s hit NBC reality show The Apprentice. He was also active in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, fervently supporting his dad against Democrats Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.