Register
13:24 GMT10 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Donald Trump Jr. speaks before President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally

    ‘I’m Going to Be Very Involved’: Trump Jr Vows to Be Out ‘Everywhere’ Campaigning for 2022 Midterms

    © AP Photo / Brynn Anderson
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    212
    Subscribe

    Americans went to the polls eight months ago for highly contested presidential and congressional elections, but thanks to the country’s unconventionally long election cycle, lawmakers are already gearing up for the 2022 midterms, which will include the election of all 435 seats of the House of Representatives, and 34 of the Senate’s 100 seats.

    Donald Trump Jr, former president Donald Trump’s eldest son, has announced that he will take part in promoting GOP nominees in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

    “I’m going to be very involved. The reality is I’m the father of five young kids, I’m a patriotic American and I look at what’s going on, and someone has to push back,” the junior Trump said, speaking to Fox News on Friday night.

    “There’s not many people that have sort of the privilege of having a big platform, there’s not many people who have a big platform that are actually willing to use it to sort of go against the mainstream narrative,” he added, noting that the “facts” were on his side and that he would be “happy to do it.”

    Trump Jr promised that people would see him out “everywhere” campaigning ahead of the 8 November, 2022 vote.

    The younger Trump, one of the few members of the former president’s inner circle who did not see his social media platforms scrubbed after the unrest at the Capitol in January, has 6.8 million followers on Twitter, and 4.8 million on Facebook. He has remained heavily involved in public discussions of politics in the wake of his father’s controversial loss in 2020, appearing at the Conservative Political Action Committee in Dallas on Friday, traveling around the country to promote his book ‘Liberal Privilege’, and engaging in fundraising for his father’s class action lawsuit against Big Tech.

    Donald Trump Jr. does an interview on media row at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
    © AP Photo / John Raoux
    ‘Your Dad is a Billionaire’: Trump Jr’s Fundraising for Father’s Anti-Big Tech Lawsuit Falls Flat
    Amid continued rampant speculation on whether Trump senior, 75, will run again in 2024, Fox asked Trump Jr. whether he was considering running for president if his father did not. “I haven’t personally thought about it” was his response.

    “There’s some people talking about it in terms of polls, I’ve seen a bunch that has me pretty high up on the list if not at the top of it. Who knows? The reality with that job is you also have to want to do the day job. It’s not just about the campaigning. I love being in that fight, I love fighting for the things that are out there that I believe in as a conservative. I will do that irrespective. To actually want to get in that mix is a different story,” the 43-year-old added.

    Unlike his father, who built up a multi-million-dollar real estate empire into a multi-billion dollar global conglomerate and franchise and became one of America’s most outspoken businessmen and celebrities, Trump Jr’s reputation, wealth and status is tied almost exclusively to his father’s name. The younger Trump serves as a trustee and executive vice president of the Trump Organisation along with his younger brother, Eric Trump, and was a boardroom judge on his father’s hit NBC reality show The Apprentice. He was also active in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, fervently supporting his dad against Democrats Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

    Related:

    Mike Pompeo Reportedly Said 'Crazies Have Taken Over' as Donald Trump, Allies Decried Vote Fraud
    Trump Presidency Damaged Relationship Between Mark Zuckerberg and His Chief Officer, Book Claims
    Rupert Murdoch Directed Fox News to Project Biden's Narrow Arizona Win Over Trump, Wolff Claims
    Biden Fires Social Security Commissioner Appointed by Trump - Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse