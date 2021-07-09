Donald Trump Expected to Attend McGregor-Poirier UFC Fight in Las Vegas - Report

Ex-US President Donald Trump is expected to attend this weekend's UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, where one of his vocal supporters, Conor McGregor, will face off against Dustin Poirier, TSN reported on Thursday.
According to the network's reporter, UFC President Dana White confirmed Trump's attendance at Saturday's fight.
45th U.S. President Donald Trump will be in attendance for UFC 264 this weekend per Dana White. As will Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and many others.— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 7, 2021
White and Trump reportedly share a long history of business relations, as in the early days of the UFC, Trump offered White his casinos as a venue for fights.
Earlier this week on his official Twitter page, White posted a promo video for McGregor's upcoming rematch against Poirier.
If you don't know, now you know.@DustinPoirier vs @TheNotoriousMMA is LIVE SATURDAY on @ESPNPlus PPV! #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/AurGNBYCed— danawhite (@danawhite) July 8, 2021
Trump's likely attendance could be explained by the fact that the Irish mixed martial artist publicly endorsed the then-president in January 2020.
Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020
Early stages of term also.
Incredible.
Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪
The famous rematch of the 2014 bout, which had been won by McGregor, took place on January 24 on the well-known Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The Irishman lost to the American fighter in the second round by TKO.
