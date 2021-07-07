Register
20:59 GMT07 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2021

    I Just Can’t Help Myself: Weeks After Apology, MTG Compares COVID Safety Efforts to Holocaust Again

    © REUTERS / Sarah Silbiger
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082996303_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_13c2cadd5125233ef646edd3569629c4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107071083331720-i-just-cant-help-myself-weeks-after-apology-mtg-compares-covid-safety-efforts-to-holocaust-again/

    It’s been barely three weeks since US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) paid a visit to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, and apologized for comparing COVID-19 safety measures to the genocide of Jews and other minorities by the Nazis. That must mean it’s about time for her to do it again.

    Never one to disappoint, Greene put out a furious tweet on Tuesday in response to a clip of US President Joe Biden saying that more thorough community outreach may be necessary to ensure that those not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 get information about the shot.

    “Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people,” the Georgia Republican tweeted. “People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment.”

    ​The term “brownshirts” is slang for the Sturmabteilung, a fascist paramilitary outfit that helped Nazi leader Adolf Hitler rise to power in 1930s Germany. They were known for their unofficial but organized street violence against leftist and other opposition parties, LGBTQ people and Jews.

    The implication is that Biden would force Americans via threats or acts of violence to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the US. However, there is no mandatory vaccination requirement for US citizens or residents, nor has there ever been.

    Moreover, Greene’s claim that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn’t “approved” any of the vaccines is also incorrect. While the FDA hasn’t given any of them full approval, it granted emergency authorization for use of the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines before each was administered to Americans.

    The Biden administration set a goal of getting at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to at least 70% of US adults by July 4, but has fallen short of that goal by about 3%. However, the vaccination campaign has been highly uneven, with more rural and politically conservative states and areas showing significantly lower vaccination rates than more liberal and urban areas. Daily new COVID-19 cases and deaths have fallen to their lowest point since the early weeks of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, a development credited largely to vaccinations. However, new variants of the virus that have proven resistant to vaccines threaten to sweep through the population, endangering people not yet protected by the vaccine.

    Greene’s comments have been widely condemned, including by leaders of her own party in Congress and by the White House. The American Jewish Congress advocacy group said Wednesday that Greene “continues to prove that there is no limit to her brutal trivialization of the Holocaust for her own personal political power.”

    “With antisemitism rising to levels unseen in decades, we call on all Members of Congress to denounce Rep. Greene,” they said.

    It was only on June 14 that Greene said at a press conference outside the US Capitol building that she had “made a mistake” and wanted to “own it,” claiming a visit to the Holocaust Memorial Museum had awakened to her the error of comparing mask mandates, COVID-19 vaccine passports, and other safety measures to the genocide of millions of Jews, Roma, LGBTQ people, Slavs, and other minorities by the Nazis.

    “The horrors of the Holocaust are something that some people don’t even believe happened and some people deny, but there is no comparison to the Holocaust,” she said, adding “and there are words that I have said remarks that I’ve made, that I know are offensive, and for that I want to apologize; antisemitism is true hate, and I saw that today at the Holocaust Museum.”

    “And I think it’s something that we should all remember and never forget. So I just wanted to come here today and say that I’m truly sorry for offending people with remarks about the Holocaust, there’s no comparison. There never ever will be.”

    An estimated 11.5 million people were killed in large-scale massacres and in the industrialized concentration camp system established by the Nazis across the parts of Europe they conquered in the 1930s and 1940s, 6 million of whom were Jews, accounting for two-thirds of the European Jewish population at the time.

    Related:

    Rep. Greene Apologizes, Tours Holocaust Museum After Comparing COVID Safety Rules to Nazi Genocide
    The 'Squad' Members Condemn Anti-Semitism… While Calling Israel 'Apartheid' State
    Trump Said Hitler 'Did a Lot of Good Things', New Book Claims
    Tags:
    Vaccines, COVID-19, comparison, Holocaust, Jews, Marjorie Taylor Greene
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Charles, Prince of Wales, kisses his bride, Lady Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when they appeared before a huge crowd, on 29 July 1981, after their wedding in St Paul's Cathedral.
    Time to Pucker Up! Most Iconic Smooches of All Time on International Kissing Day
    Quiet Goodbyes
    Quiet Goodbyes
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse