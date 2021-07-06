Register
20:19 GMT06 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This Sept. 26, 2016 file photo shows the Millennium Tower in San Francisco. San Francisco building officials have issued another violation against the sinking Millennium Tower after city-ordered inspection crews found another cracked window. KNTV of San Jose reported Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, the latest cracked window was found during an inspection last week. The television station first reported a window cracked unexpectedly on the 36th floor of the troubled high-rise over Labor Day. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

    Fears on the Rise for 'Leaning Tower of San Francisco' Following Surfside Condo Collapse in Florida

    © AP Photo / Eric Risberg
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    306
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320930_0:57:3000:1745_1200x675_80_0_0_065ba0cc7ffcd763be4e0732c522b1b1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107061083320967-fears-on-the-rise-for-leaning-tower-of-san-francisco-following-surfside-condo-collapse-in-florida/

    The partial collapse of a condo in Florida has left 24 people dead with almost 100 more feared killed in the tragedy as well. The exact cause of the collapse remains unknown, but initial theories suggest structural weaknesses in the lower part of the building.

    The elite 58-story Millennium Tower, also known as "The Leaning Tower of San Francisco", has regained public interest in light of the recent tragedy in Florida due to the building sinking 18 inches (42 centimetres) and starting to tilt since its construction in 2009. The structural changes were reported back in 2017 and since then the owners of 400 elite apartments worth millions of dollars have reached a settlement with the tower's developer to fix the tilt and prevent further sinking.

    However, unconfirmed allegations that the 40-years-old Surfside condo's collapse in Florida almost two weeks ago happened due to structural weakening in the pool area and the garage sparked renewed safety concerns among those living in the Millennium Tower.

    "When you have a high rise that collapses and you had a situation in San Francisco - we had a high rise that was sinking and tilting - it affects people's peace of mind", Niall McCarthy, attorney, who represented the interests of the Millennium Tower residents' in a lawsuit against the developer, said in an interview with CNN.

    Millennium Tower's current engineer, Ronald Hamburger, in turn, noted that there are currently no reasons to be concerned. He stressed that the Millennium Tower, unlike buildings in Florida, was built with more resilience in mind and was designed to withstand an earthquake.

    "The collapse of the residential building in Surfside [...] was tragic, but it is far too early to speculate about what caused that disaster - and any potential comparisons with Millennium Tower would be reckless and premature", Hamburger told CNN.

    Hamburger added that the settlements the tower has experienced over the years have not undermined its stability and safety.

    At the same time, the developer of the tower has already started reinforcing its foundation. The $100 million fix will see piles installed into the bedrock underneath the building and then tied to its foundation to prevent further sinking into the deep sand that it was built on, as well as fix some of the tilt. The works are expected to be finished in 2022.

    Rescue personnel continue the search and rescue operation for survivors at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. June 30, 2021
    © REUTERS / MARCO BELLO
    Death Toll in Florida Condo Collapse Rises to 32, With 113 Still Missing, Mayor Says

    The concerns over the Millennium Tower's safety emerged after the Champlain Towers South condo partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida on 24 June. The tragedy has left 32 people dead and over a hundred more missing. According to witnesses, the building's garage collapsed first followed by the rest of the structure. There has been no official information as to what caused the collapse as emergency services are continuing to remove the rubble and search for the missing residents.

    Related:

    Florida Condo Collapse: Residents of Sister Buildings Alarmed as Experts Find No Cause for Concern
    Biden Approves Florida's Emergency Declaration After Condo Building Collapses
    Managers of Collapsed Florida Condo Were Warned of Serious Damage in 2018, Reports Say
    Death Toll in Florida Condo Collapse Rises to 32, With 113 Still Missing, Mayor Says
    Engineers Reportedly Point at Possible Structural Flaws Behind Condo Collapse in Florida
    Tags:
    San Francisco, building collapse, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Charles, Prince of Wales, kisses his bride, Lady Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when they appeared before a huge crowd, on 29 July 1981, after their wedding in St Paul's Cathedral.
    Time to Pucker Up! Most Iconic Smooches of All Time on International Kissing Day
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse