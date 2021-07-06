Register
19:14 GMT06 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

    JEDI is Dead, All Hail New JEDI: Pentagon Kills Its Cloud Computing Project Only to Start New One

    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_0:92:3478:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d5047da976b00a96d8984e272b5b517a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107061083320885-jedi-is-dead-all-hail-new-jedi-pentagon-kills-its-cloud-computing-project-only-to-start-new-one/

    The Department of Defence warned in March that should a US court give Amazon's lawsuit against awarding the JEDI contract to Microsoft the chance proceed, the Pentagon would strongly consider simply killing the project, which was already taking too long to launch.

    The US Department of Defence has announced that it is killing its cloud computing project known as the Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure, or JEDI. The DoD said it had already initiated contract termination procedures.

    The official reason is that due to continued delays of the project's launch, JEDI, a cloud computing platform that would have been installed on top of all of the Pentagon's specialised clouds, "no longer meets [the DoD's] needs" due to "evolving requirements and industry advances".

    "With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the JEDI Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD’s capability gaps", the Pentagon said in its statement.

    The reason for the project’s constant launch delays lies in the troubled way in which it was awarded. First, the process was hindered by the intervention of Oracle, one of the main contenders, which argued that one of its competitors, Amazon with its Amazon Web Services (AWS), had a conflict of interest with the DoD. Another delay was caused by President Donald Trump. He interfered in the awarding process in 2019, demanding that the Pentagon investigate alleged favouritism towards one of the two remaining contenders – Amazon.

    The JEDI contract was awarded to Microsoft in the end, but Amazon was quick to dispute the decision with a lawsuit. The company's then-CEO Jeff Bezos claimed that the awarding had been influenced by Trump, who wanted "to screw Amazon out of the JEDI Contract". Some media outlets alleged that the then-POTUS held a grudge against the billionaire over the critical coverage of his presidency by The Washington Post - a newspaper owned by Bezos.

    In a recent development in Amazon's lengthy legal battle over the JEDI contract, the US Court of Federal Claims refused to dismiss the lawsuit of the tech giant, which is now led by the former head of the AWS division. However, prior to this, the Pentagon warned it might drop the JEDI project for good if delays in its implementation persist and the lawsuit isn't dismissed.

    Now that this warning has become a reality (albeit under another pretext), the Pentagon is still not giving up on its plans for a cloud computing platform. This time it is called the "Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability" (JWCC) and should satisfy both Amazon's new CEO Andy Jassy, who fought for the success of AWS, and Microsoft, since both are set to be awarded contracts for the new project.

    FILE - In this June 19, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, from left, and Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, listen as Jeff Bezos, Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, speaks during an American Technology Council roundtable in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Microsoft Likely Owes JEDI Contract to Trump’s Feud with Amazon CEO Bezos

    The Pentagon announced in its 6 July statement on the termination of JEDI that only two US companies fulfil the requirements set before the contractors for the JWCC, Amazon and Microsoft, citing "available market research". Now the DoD is awaiting the two companies' proposals for building a multicloud and multivendor platform that meets its needs. The Department of Defence noted, however, that it will "immediately engage with industry" and do new market research to look for more contenders, vowing to negotiate with them as well, should they meet the requirements set out.

    Related:

    US Military Will Stick With Microsoft on JEDI Cloud Development
    Amazon Claims in Lawsuit Trump Improperly Pressured Pentagon to Deny JEDI Contract
    Pentagon Could Shred JEDI Cloud Computing Project if US Court Rules in Amazon’s Favor
    Microsoft Likely Owes JEDI Contract to Trump’s Feud with Amazon CEO Bezos
    Pentagon May Drop Microsoft JEDI Cloud Data Contract Over Amazon Charge of Trump Influence
    Tags:
    US, Pentagon, Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure (JEDI)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Charles, Prince of Wales, kisses his bride, Lady Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when they appeared before a huge crowd, on 29 July 1981, after their wedding in St Paul's Cathedral.
    Time to Pucker Up! Most Iconic Smooches of All Time on International Kissing Day
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse