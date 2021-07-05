Register
21:25 GMT05 July 2021
    This April 15, 2013 file photo shows the headquarters for National Public Radio on North Capitol Street in Washington.

    Netizens Slam NPR After Claims That Declaration of Independence Flawed, Contains 'Racial Slur'

    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    Every year on Independence Day, the US news broadcaster publishes and reads the Declaration on the air, but this year's edition was quite different from previous years, as it stated that following the 2020 anti-racism mass protests and riots in the nation, " the words in the document land differently."

    A publicly-funded non-profit news outlet, the National Public Radio (NPR) triggered social media uproar by describing the Declaration of Independence as "a document with flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies."

    The broadcaster also warned its readers that the 245-years-old document contains a "racist slur against Indigenous Americans."

    "It famously declares 'that all men are created equal' even though women, enslaved people and Indigenous Americans were not held as equal at the time," the NPR continued.

    The publication then discussed how Thomas Jefferson's document was altered by Congress to eliminate condemnation of slavery in order to "win support from Southerners."

    "But a racist slur about Native Americans stayed in," the media stressed.

    ​The article went on to address how Native Americans are treated throughout the document, including how they are referred to as "merciless Indian savages," and to present the thoughts of an author who is a member of indigenous Ojibwe people on how the Declaration affects Native Americans in the US.

    He also added that without Native Americans' aid to colonists throughout the Revolutionary War, colonists would have probably lost the war with the crown.

    Social media users instantly took notice of NPR's progressive agenda, with the hashtag "Defund NPR" trending on Twitter as of Monday. 

    And many users noted the need to take into account the context of the era in which this state-forming document was adopted.

    ​However, the other group of users found it appropriate for the media to draw parallels between the language of the declaration and the current political environment, by saying, for instance, that the hypocrisies within the document are "factual and truthful."

    Moreover, on July 4, Democrat Representative Maxine Waters took it to Twitter to claim that the Declaration of Independence's creeds did not grant "equal rights" to black people or women.

    The 82-year-old representative went on to explain that present laws continue to keep some groups from being treated equally to others, citing voting rules and an increase in police violence against black people as examples.

    Her claims were echoed by the House freshman Representative Cori Bush, also a new member of the left-wing progressive 'The Squad" within the legislators, who said on Sunday that Independence Day is just a white people's holiday.

    "When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people," she wrote on her Twitter. "This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free."

    On Sunday, during his speech to a crowd of first responders, military members, and their families on the South Lawn of the White House, US President Joe Biden alluded to some of what representatives had tweeted, saying in a reference yo the quote of all men being equal "while we have never fully lived up to the words but we never give up on them." 

    "They continue to animate us and remind us at our best, we as Americans believe in honor and dignity. Treat everyone with dignity and respect, giving hate no safe harbor," Biden stated.

    Related:

    WaPo Report Highlights 'Racist Legacy Many Birds Carry', Sparks Outrage Online
    California Pupils Were Tasked With 'Uncomfortable' Analysis of 'Why I'm a Racist' Op-Ed, Report Says
    Georgia Board of Election Votes that US 'Is Not a Racist Country', Opposes Teaching CRT in Classes
    As Woke Culture Gains Momentum, Apple Pie Has Now Apparently Been Branded 'Racist' Too
    AOC Blasted Online After Calling US Cannabis Ban 'Instrument of Racist and Colonial Policy'
