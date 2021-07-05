Direct Line to POTUS? House Near Biden's Residence Is Up For Sale For $2.4 Million

There are several ways of getting close to your president (some of them don't even involve you being sent to prison or getting shot), but Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby’s International is currently offering a real deal to its customers – providing a chance to say "hi" (or at least try to do so) to US President Joe Biden. A lot with a house near Biden's residence in a Wilmington suburb became available for buying this Monday.
For a symbolic price of $2.39 million, listing agent Michael Kelczewski will hook you up with an 8,700-square-foot, 5-bedroom mansion located in an area with an increased security presence (at least for about the next four years). The house, built in 1998, features a movie room, a gym and a wet bar.
The real estate agent warns, however, that with such proximity to POTUS comes not only increased security, but also increased scrutiny – so expect checkpoints and blocked streets in your neighbourhood in the near future.
Still, these little inconveniences apparently aren't scaring off potential buyers as another lot with a house adjacent to the presidential residence was recently sold for $1.25 million, Forbes reported, citing county records.
