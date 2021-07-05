US is 'Going Through Puberty': Matthew McConaughey Congratulates Americans on 4th of July

Famous actor Matthew McConaughey congratulated Americans on the 4th of July in his unique, bizarre manner, saying in a video posted on Twitter that the US is "basically going through puberty", but also reassuring that the future of the country is bright.
"Happy Birthday, America. Yes, indeed... As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kick-started a revolution to gain our sovereignty, let's admit that this last year, this trip around the Sun, was also another head-scratcher", the superstar said.
happy 245th birthday America - lets rock pic.twitter.com/MiLKZ0HN8y— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2021
"But let's also remember that we're babies as a country. We're basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries' timeline, and we're going to go through growing pains. We are going through growing pains. This is not an excuse, this is just the reality, and this is good because we got to keep learning, we got to keep maturing, we gotta keep striving, we gotta keep climbing, we gotta keep building. And we gotta make sure we maintain hope along the way, as we continue to evolve".
“Why? Because the alternative sucks! I believe that America and you and I — I believe that we're an aspiration", he said. "Let's rock, America. Happy birthday, just keep livin', I'll see you there".
The holiday address, however, might be more than just an inspiring statement about unity, since McConaughey previously considered running for governor of Texas next year. According to a recent poll, at least 45 percent of registered voters in the state would definitely vote for the movie star - which is much greater than the support for incumbent Governor Greg Abbott, who was backed by only 33 percent of respondents.
