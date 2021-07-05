What The Zuck!: Mark Zuckerberg's 'Independence Day' Celebration is Now Talk of the Town, Watch

On Sunday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg joined other public figures in wishing his fellow Americans happy independence day. The billionaire's special wish, however, left audiences laughing and wondering what Zuckerberg was high on.
The 37-year-old tech genius posted a video on his official Instagram handle, showing himself cruising along the water on an electronic surf board, while holding the American flag.
In the backdrop of the minute-long clip, Zuckerberg added iconic singer John Denver's hit track "Take Me Home, Country Roads" for video aesthetics.
Is Mark Zuckerberg surfing in— The Astute Galoot (@TheAstuteGaloot) July 5, 2021
Seeing Zuckerberg carrying a flag while surfing on the water makes me think what kind of idiot is running Facebook?— Ellsworth Green (@GreenEllsworth) July 5, 2021
This changed my 4th…and plans:— Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) July 4, 2021
This isn't the first time a "glossy-eyed" Zuckerberg has made a public appearance.
During a meeting with US senators in 2018, Zuckerberg's severely dilated pupils made him major meme-material for a long time.
Mark. Notice how dilated Zuckerberg's eyes was before entering to face the Congress? The picture on the left was last year and on the right was today at the hearing. pic.twitter.com/Vpt3nN7Aly— Deacon Frost 🐻 (@Rinzler03ny) April 11, 2018
