Video: Surfside Condo Building Demolished After Deadly June Collapse

Surfside authorities carried out the demolition of the wrecked Champlain Towers South on late Sunday, setting off explosives and putting the rest of the collapsed building on the ground.
Earlier, Miami-Dade County police informed the public that the demolition would be conducted between 10:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m., local time.
Videos of the demolition, which took place around 10:30 p.m., local time [2:30 GMT], were shared online.
At a news conference, County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters that the rescuers would await the "all-clear" after the controlled demolition and then immediately return to the task of trying to locate any survivors buried under the rubble.
"We are standing by. We are ready to go in, no matter the time of night", Cava said.
Prior to the demolition, the search efforts were put on hold to prepare for the controlled explosion.
The tragic collapse of the condo building in Surfside claimed at least 24 lives, with 121 people still unaccounted for. The cause of the disaster remains to be determined.
