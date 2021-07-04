Demolition of Champlain Towers South Set to Take Place Between 10:00 P.M. and 3:00 A.M.

Authorities in Miami-Dade County revealed on Sunday that the demolition of the wrecked Champlain Towers South will take place "tonight between 10:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m."
"We urge residents who live in the Shelter in Place Zone – between 86th St and 89th St and Abbott Ave and the shoreline – to stay indoors effective immediately", the police said in a statement.
The police also warned that people living in the vicinity of the blast zone close all their windows, doors, and air intakes that could allow dust inside, and turn air-conditioning on re-circulate.
#UPDATE 51: The demolition of Champlain Towers South will take place tonight between 10:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 4, 2021
We urge residents who live in the Shelter in Place Zone – between 86th St and 89th St and Abbott Ave and the shoreline – to stay indoors effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/AWWMuJpXSe
The rescue operations after the building collapse in Surfside were ongoing for over a week but were put on hold at 4 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) on Saturday in preparation for the demolition.
The tragedy has left at least 24 people dead and over 120 people unaccounted for. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
