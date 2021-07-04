Video: Maryland's Ocean City July 4th Fireworks Cancelled After Sudden Untimely Explosion

A July 4th fireworks show in Maryland's Ocean City was cancelled due to an accidental unplanned explosion of the celebratory ordnance that took place earlier, scaring locals gathering on a beach.
"Due to an abundance of caution, all firework shows in Ocean City have been canceled", the Ocean City Fire Department said in a statement, noting that the cause of the fireworks discharging hours ahead of schedule remains unknown.
The fireworks exploded prematurely during set-up of the display, but no one was injured as a result of the premature show. Many people, however, were scared, with videos filmed on-site showed crowds watching the out-of-the-blue fireworks blast, and some running away.
Fireworks malfunction during set-up for show in Ocean City, Maryland pic.twitter.com/ELcRadrKHG— Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) July 4, 2021
