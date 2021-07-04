Partially-Collapsed Miami Beach Condo to be Demolished

Sputnik is live from Florida, US where the remaining part of the Surfside condominium building is set to be demolished on 4 July.
Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said the US federal emergency agency would provide temporary housing for survivors, in addition to expediting visas for relatives.
The tragedy in Surfside took place last week when a 12-storey residential building partially collapsed. The death toll in the incident stands at over 20, while more than 120 people are still missing.
