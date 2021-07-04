Register
07:06 GMT04 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    ‘Something Concerning Going On’: Trump's Ex-Doctor Urges Cognitive Test For 'Disoriented' Biden

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083140332_0:119:3010:1813_1200x675_80_0_0_c6e556581b1b2e2c0ef55435797c2693.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107041083303878-something-concerning-going-on-trumps-ex-doctor-urges-cognitive-test-for-disoriented-biden/

    In June several GOP Representatives, led by former White House physician Ronny Jackson, penned a letter to Joe Biden, asking him to take a cognitive test to "follow the precedent set by former President Trump to document and demonstrate sound mental abilities". They cited the US President's increasing "mental decline and forgetfulness”.

    Donald Trump’s former White House physician has urged the Democrats to follow through with their earlier demands and evaluate the cognitive ability of sitting President Joe Biden to serve in the highest office in the US.

    Amid speculation regarding the mental aptitude of the 45th POTUS, Trump claimed he’d “aced” the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), a 30-point exam that tests for memory impairment.

    "The far left and the mainstream media were demanding that be the new standard for anybody who’s going to lead our country and be our Commander-in-Chief and our head of state. I’m just saying I agree with them at this point -- we need to get it done," Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson said in an interview with Fox News on Saturday.

    Jackson had administered the test for Donald Trump at the start of the then-president’s second year at the White House.

    Pointing to the growing chorus of voices questioning whether Joe Biden was fit to be president, the ex-WH physician said:

    "I think he’s demonstrating every single day that there is something going on. You don’t need to be a physician to look at this behavior and see there’s something concerning happening."

    According to Jackson, while Biden had always been gaffe-prone, there were increased instances where the president appeared "confused."

    "You can go back – there’s forty years of tape of this man – he’s always made gaffes and stuff but these are different, he’s confused, he’s disoriented, said the freshman Texas congressman. According to Jackson, Biden was “not ageing gracefully”:

    "We all know people who are 100-years old, who basically are as sharp as a tack, and we know people who are in their mid-60’s that having some cognitive difficulties…and I think he’s on that end of the spectrum.”

    Ronny Jackson emphasized that while the White House had announced in June that Joe Biden was scheduled to take his physical exam "later this year", it was not specified whether the cognitive exam will be included during the health screening.

    "I’m just asking them, when you do the physical exam include the cognitive assessment. As far as I’m concerned the standard precedent has been set and they need to follow and do the same," said the Texas Republican.

    He hailed the precedent set by Donald Trump, who had taken the exam, which, he clarified, did not determine IQ, but tested for age-related issues, such as dementia and cognitive decline.

    Back in October 2020 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi – a democrat – had introduced a bill that would create a bipartisan commission of health advisors to evaluate the ability of a president to carry out his duties.

    "This legislation applies to future presidents, but we are reminded of the necessity of action by the health of the current president. It’s not about any of us making a judgment about the president’s well-being," Pelosi said at the time.

    Then-president Donald Trump defended his mental fitness to hold office in July 2020, boasting he had “aced” the exam he allegedly took in 2018 at "Walter Reed Medical Center in front of doctors" assessing his cognitive capabilities, and claiming medics had been amazed by his ability to recall a simple string of words.

    ​Trump has repeatedly urged his successor Biden to take a test as well.

    ‘Not Physically or Cognitively Fit

    Ronny Jackson has been one of 14 Republican lawmakers who earlier signed a letter calling for the 78-year-old Democrat to take a cognitive exam. The letter cited several examples of potential memory lapses, including seemingly forgetting the name of his Defense Secretary, narrating an Amtrak story with a garbled timeline or failing to recite the often-quoted first line of the Declaration of Independence in March 2020.

    ​"Unfortunately, your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past 18 months," Jackson and the GOP reps wrote in a letter to Biden, the White House physician and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

    "We can't sit on this any longer. He's not physically or cognitively fit to be our president right now," Jackson said on Fox News’ "Hannity" on 17 June.

    Concerns have also been voiced about Joe Biden’s physical health as well, particularly after he slipped twice while ascending the stairs of Air Force One in March.

    ​President Joe Biden, whose election campaign was marred by gaffes and 'senior moments', has continued in the same vein, with a slew of incidents that social media quickly picked up on. If attributed to someone else, like his predecessor Trump, they would have likely been trumpeted about in the press.

    On 18 March, Joe Biden referred to his Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris”.

    ​In another recent speech, the POTUS struggled to remember the name of his Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

    ​More recently, Biden displayed bizarre behaviour at a White House press conference as he repeatedly leaned towards the mike to whisper his responses to questions from the press.

    .

    Related:

    'He's Barely Hanging in There': Joe Rogan Blasts Biden Leadership, Cancel Culture
    How Joe Biden Broke Royal Protocol When He Visited the Queen
    Joe Biden Brings Up Casualties From Mysterious US-Iran War to Compare It With COVID Deaths
    Tags:
    Nancy Pelosi, dementia, cognitive function, IQ test, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A cake is pictured during a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's 50th Birthday, on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 3 July 2021.
    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse