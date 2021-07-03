Transgender Woman Wins Miss Nevada Pageant, Poised to Take on Miss USA

Kataluna Enriquez, a 27-year old Filipono-American transgender woman, has won Miss Nevada USA and is going to represent the state in the upcoming Miss USA pageant, Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Having prevailed over 21 other candidates during the contest, Enriquez is the first transgender woman to scoop the title of Miss Nevada USA.
"It’s a huge honour to win, especially during Pride Month," Enriquez said. "I wasn’t nervous. I knew that I had worked really hard and I had my one shot at making history."
She said that "inclusivity, diversity, and representation" is important to her. "It’s something I did not have growing up and is still lacking in today’s world," Kataluna said earlier this year after winning the Miss Silver State USA, as quoted by Fox News. "Today I am a proud transgender woman of colour."
