Register
13:03 GMT03 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, 28 January 2017, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington

    Arizona Republicans Dodged Pressure From Trump, Allies to Overturn Biden Election Win, Claim Records

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082032768_0:116:3072:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_1e6319e0ffd3775d408e3d167ec5f4c2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107031083299612-arizona-republicans-dodged-pressure-from-trump-allies-to-overturn-biden-election-win-claim-records/

    Donald Trump pressured fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, to just “find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state” in a phone call on 2 January, a transcript of which was cited by The Washington Post in January.

    Top Republicans in Arizona’s largest county of Maricopa faced a tremendous pressure campaign from Donald Trump and his allies in the aftermath of the 2020 election, according to newly released records cited by The Arizona Republic.

    Voicemails and text messages cited by the Phoenix newspaper dating to late December and early January show that the then-president and his legal team, while seeking to prevent the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state’s presidential contest, had attempted to contact Clint Hickman, then the chairman of the Maricopa county board of supervisors, on 3 January.

    “Hello, sir. This is the White House operator I was calling to let you know that the president’s available to take your call if you’re free. If you could please give us a call back, sir, that’d be great. You have a good evening,” the White House operator said in a voicemail.

    The batch of records was obtained by the outlet from Trump and his then legal counsel Rudy Giuliani after a Freedom of Information Act request.

    Four nights later, the White House switchboard operator called Hickman again. The then chairman of the Maricopa county board of supervisors was cited by the outlet as saying he did not return the calls mentioned, as he presumed that Trump would try to pressure him to change election results, as had been the case with Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger.

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.
    © AP Photo / Brynn Anderson
    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.

    Days before Congress certified Biden’s win in the November 2020 presidential elections on 6 January, Trump had pressed Raffensperger to overturn Biden’s win in the state. Georgia counties eventually completed a painstaking hand audit of the presidential race, with Raffensperger repeatedly saying there was no evidence of fraud. Hickman said he had read a transcript of Trump’s call with the Georgia secretary of state, who was pressured to “find more votes”.

    “I had seen what occurred in Georgia and I was like, ‘I want no part of this madness and the only way I enter into this is I call the president back',” Hickman was cited as saying, adding:

    “I’m not going to tape a president, so I’m not going to talk to a president.”

    Furthermore, in November and December, Rudy Giuliani also called Hickman and the three other Republicans on the Board of Supervisors, says the outlet. Clint Hickman reportedly again let the call go to his voice mail.
    Pressure had also reportedly come from Arizona Republican Party chairwoman Kelli Ward, who was cited as having texted Hickman to say:

    “We need you to stop the counting.”

    Ward had sought to pressure Hickman and supervisors Steve Chucri and Bill Gates, says the publication. After sending information alleging vote rigging, just before the board voted to accept the election results, Ward texted Gates to say:

    “Sounds like your fellow Repubs are throwing in the towel. Very sad. And unAmerican.”

    Hickman and the board of supervisors, controlled 4-1 by Republicans, defended the vote count in Maricopa county, maintaining that the outcome was not marred by any fraud.

    With the U.S. Capitol dome visible, a voter drops a ballot into an early voting drop box, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Union Market in Washington
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    With the U.S. Capitol dome visible, a voter drops a ballot into an early voting drop box, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Union Market in Washington

    Donald Trump has maintained that victory was stolen from him in the November 2020 presidential election via massive voter and election rigging, with his legal team initiating a flurry of lawsuits over perceived irregularities, all of which were struck down.

    Incidentally, fresh revelations recently prompted Georgia's top electoral official to acknowledge voting irregularities in the state. Brad Raffensperger, who had denied Trump's claims of ballot-rigging in the November 2020 election, ordered a new audit of tens of thousands of ballots collected from drop-boxes in Fulton County.

    Joe Biden had been declared the winner of the state's 16 Electoral College votes by a narrow margin of 12,000 votes. While Raffensperger continues to deny ballot fraud swung the election for Biden, Trump responded by saying in a statement that this was “very big news. People are starting to see the light. Great for America!”

    Related:

    'Betrayal': How Former Trump Loyalist Bill Barr Ended Up Being Lambasted From Left & Right
    How US 2020 Election Audits are Moving Forward in Arizona, Georgia, & New Hampshire No Matter What
    Trump to Hold a ‘Save America’ Rally in Florida Saturday
    Pennsylvania Senate Considers Arizona-Style Probe Into 2020 Election Fraud Allegations
    Tags:
    Maricopa County, Republicans, Republicans, Arizona, Arizona, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French fans gather before a match on 23 June 2021, taking a baguette with them, of course.
    What Do Football Fans Eat During EURO-2020?
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse