Teenager Dies in Sleep After Receiving Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Reports Say

A teenager died in the US state of Michigan after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
13-year-old Jacob Clynick lived in Zilwaukee in Saginaw County, Michigan, US. On 13 June, he received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and died in his sleep three days later, according to Newsweek.
"CDC is aware of a 13-year-old boy in Michigan who died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. This case is currently under investigation and until the investigation is complete, it is premature to assign a specific cause of death," Martha Sharan, a public affairs officer for the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine task force said.
According to his aunt, Jacob was healthy and did not have any chronic illnesses. The woman also said that the teenager had complained of general post-vaccination symptoms for two days, fatigue and fever.
On 15 June, Jacob had a slight stomach ache, but not enough to raise serious concerns, aunts said. The boy fell asleep and never woke up.
