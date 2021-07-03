Huge Crowds Throng Sarasota Fairgrounds Hours Ahead of Trump Rally in Florida

On 26 June, ex-President Donald Trump held a rally in Ohio amid thousands of supporters, where he slammed the performance of his successor Joe Biden’s administration as a “catastrophe” amid the crime wave sweeping major cities throughout the United States, the ongoing migrant crisis at the southern US border and economic woes.

Crowds of people have been lining up more than a day early for former President Donald Trump's 4 July weekend rally in Sarasota, Florida.

Footage posted on social media has shown parked vehicles and tents at the Sarasota Fairgrounds with flags and slogans supporting the 45th president.

Sarasota, Florida — 24hrs prior to 45’s rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. Watch LIVE tomorrow evening at 8pmE via 45’s @rumblevideo channel: https://t.co/kjUdljQ0E8 pic.twitter.com/7JvXjr9d5F — Patriot Mom (@luvmydogchewy) July 3, 2021

Current situation at the Fairgrounds at sarasota. Expecting 40k people, limited parking. Going to be very crowded and busy. People have been there since Tuesday pic.twitter.com/a718MVhQgf — Lisa -Patriot.🇺🇸 Biden is not my president (@LIsaJan91132001) July 2, 2021

​The all-day event to support Trump’s Make America Great (MAGA) agenda and celebrate the achievements of his administration is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida.

“Former President Trump can be any place but he’s chosen Sarasota. We have all the support and base that’s here, it’s exciting when a president or a former president comes to any area and he still has a lot of support in this area,” Jack Brill, acting chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County, said on WWSB.

28+ hours before President Trump is scheduled to speak and there is ALREADY a crowd! Florida is Trump country! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ehak8RSH7v — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 2, 2021

Trump is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. with a 9 p.m. fireworks show to follow, in commemoration of Independence Day - July 4.

"Look forward to the big Sarasota, Florida rally tomorrow night at 8PM!" Trump said in a tweemail on Friday.

“Look forward to the big Sarasota, Florida rally tomorrow night at 8PM! Can be seen on OAN and Newsmax!” pic.twitter.com/P5hBmP9JZm — 🇺🇸ERIC BOLLING🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) July 3, 2021

The event will be Donald Trump's second weekend rally in a row after one in Ohio on 26 June.

pic.twitter.com/rViZBKmVE9 — ✧⊱★⊰✧ (@omgness4real) June 28, 2021

Addressing thousands of supporters Trump had called the results of the Biden administration's performance a “catastrophe” and deplored the surge in crime recorded in major cities throughout the United States. He pointed to the ongoing migrant crisis at the southern US border and inflation-marred economic situation.

Trump also criticised the Biden administration for what he underscored were failures in foreign policy, including regarding China and Russia, and inability to prevent the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

© REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON Former U.S. President Donald Trump tosses out a hat during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021

The rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds, Ohio, brought together thousands of his supporters.

A small plane flying above the crowd carried the banner: “Ohio is Trump country.”

While touching upon the 2022 elections during the rally, calling on Republican voters to deliver a “gigantic victory” for GOP lawmakers during the midterms, Trump skirted the issue of whether he would be running for office again in 2024.

© REUTERS / GAELEN MORSE A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up during his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021.

While earlier teasing the possibility he might join the 2024 race in a spate of recent interviews, Donald Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on 1 July that he has made up his mind about whether he will throw his hat int the ring.

During a Fox News town hall that Hannity hosted on Wednesday night, when the host asked:

"I have to ask… Without giving the answer what the answer is, have you made up your mind?”

WATCH: Hannity asks Trump if he's made up his mind about running in 2024.



Trump responds: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/30XyE7noZQ — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 1, 2021

"Yes," Trump responded, clarifying: "It's not that I want to. The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. It isn't fun, fighting constantly, fighting always."