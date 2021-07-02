White House Supports AG’s Halt to Federal Executions Amid Pressure to End Death Penalty for Good

The federal stay on new executions is an “important step forward,” and the president supports Attorney General Garland on the issue, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced Friday.
“The president felt it so important that it was a part of his discussion with the attorney general when he interviewed him and talked to him about the job. Now, the attorney general has announced that there will be a halt in executions while there is an important review. And the president feels that’s an important step forward,” Psaki said, speaking to reporters in Washington.
Asked to comment on pressure on the government to commute federal death sentences, Psaki said she couldn’t “speak to that” while the review was underway.
Amid Garland’s move to temporarily halt executions, anti-death penalty activists have made calls to make the halt permanent, and have asked Biden to move beyond "half-measures" and fulfill his campaign promises.
All comments
Show new comments (0)