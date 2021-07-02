Register
13:38 GMT02 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, 26 May 2021.

    Ambush Attacks Against US Cops Surge As Bail Reform, Anti-Police Rhetoric Are ‘Recipe for Disaster’

    © REUTERS / PETER DASILVA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1a/1083003158_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_d151a9ad470a35b67adb7599da5fba0d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107021083292519-ambush-attacks-against-us-cops-surge-as-bail-reform-anti-police-rhetoric-are-recipe-for-disaster/

    Earlier, the National Fraternal Order of Police, the largest police union in the US, said the "defund the police" movement and denigrating rhetoric toward law enforcement has generated a “culture of disrespect”.

    Ambush attacks targeting law enforcement officers have skyrocketed in 2021 as compared to last year, according to data compiled by the National Fraternal Order of Police (NFOP).

    51 law enforcement officers have been shot as of June this year in 40 ambush-style attacks, revealed the fraternal organisation consisting of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States on Thursday.

    Including statistics for non-ambush attacks, 150 officers have been shot so far in 2021, stated NFOP.

    The organisation offered the data for the entire previous year, saying that 48 ambush-style attacks occurred in 2020 that left 60 wounded and 12 dead. Including ambush-style attacks, 312 officers were shot in the line of duty in 2020.

    A comparison of the two summaries shows that the data for this year represents a 91 percent increase in ambush-style attacks from the year before, according to the NFOP. The data for the summary was assembled using media-monitoring software and other forms of public information available.

    ‘Morale at a Low’

    Commenting on the data, NFOP Vice President Joe Gamaldi was cited by The Daily Caller as saying that late 2019 witnessed as huge surge in crime caused, in part, by the bail reform. As part of the New York State Fiscal Year (SFY) Budget for 2019–2020, passed on 1 April 2019, cash bail and pretrial detention was eliminated for most misdemeanour and non-violent felony charges, causing suspected criminals to be allowed back on the streets.

    “People are out on multiple felony bonds, shooting another person and getting out again. When there’s no consequence with actions, you’ll see an uptick in crime,” said Gamaldi.

    NFOP Vice President also deplored widespread anti-police rhetoric, particularly in the wake of the death of African American man George Floyd. He added that taken together, it was a “recipe for disaster.”

    “Morale has never been as bad as it is right now,” Gamaldi said, adding that scores of police officers in Seattle were retiring.

    “You have a lot of people dismissing statistics, and they try to downplay it, and they’re not seeing just how horrible it is out on the streets,” he said.

    “Violence against police officers is through the roof,” warned the NFOP VP, cautioning all those seeking a job in law enforcement:

    “Make sure your heart is truly in this and you are ready to take on this profession because you’re about to be called a murderer and spit on the face on a regular basis.”

    Earlier in June, the National Fraternal Order of Police, the nation’s largest police union, slammed the "defund the police" movement and disparaging rhetoric targeting cops as having created a culture of disrespect.
    Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited by Fox news as saying: "There’s nothing ‘woke’ about deriding law enforcement… It’s wrong, plain and simple," said the Republican.

    Violent BLM protest at night
    © Sputnik
    Violent BLM protest at night

    Since the May 2020 death of George Floyd and the social unrest that followed, police violence and racial justice issues have gained prominence, also reflecting on public perceptions of police in the United States.
    Against the backdrop of the George Floyd protests driven by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, the slogan “Defund the police" began gaining traction.

    The call supported divesting funds from police departments and reallocating them to non-policing forms of public safety, such as social services, youth services, housing, education, healthcare, etc.

    On 25 May 2020, Derek Chauvin, a 45-year-old police officer, detained Floyd, a recently-unemployed ex-convict who had served time for armed robbery in Texas. Floyd supposedly used a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store in Minneapolis.

    Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for almost 10 minutes before the man lost consciousness, dying later in hospital. The incident, caught on film by passers-by, triggered mass protests in almost every major city in the US as well as in other cities abroad.

    Defund the police
    © CC BY 2.0 / Taymaz Valley / Defund the police
    Demonstrator at a George Floyd protest holding up a Defund the Police sign on June 5 2020

    According to the Council on Criminal Justice, multiple opinion surveys tracking how Americans view police and policing, revealed that in 2020 a majority of Americans from both political parties supported some degree of police reform.

    Furthermore, for the first time, the percentage of Americans who say they have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in the police dipped below 50% to stand at 48% over 20 years of tracking. Previously, it had never been below 50%.

    Related:

    High School Principal in Colorado Resigns as Students' Reenacting George Floyd’s Death Goes Viral
    Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years Behind Bars Over 2020 Killing of George Floyd
    George Floyd's Family Calls for Passage of Police Reform Bill as Biden's Deadline Expires
    Marks and Spencer Gets Trashed for Releasing New Collection of Lingerie Inspired by George Floyd
    Tags:
    bail, defunding, Black Lives Matter, BLM, George Floyd, Police, police
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Students waiving flags during the celebration of the CCP's 100th anniversary at Tiananmen Square in the centre of Beijing, China.
    Chinese Communist Party Celebrates its 100th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse