Register
07:32 GMT02 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico in Yuma, Ariz., Thursday, 10 June 2021, to seek asylum.

    GOP Berate Biden for 'No Operational Control' at Southern Border as Migrants Stream Into US

    © AP Photo / Eugene Garcia
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083129814_0:5:3072:1733_1200x675_80_0_0_aba6b78e1405de03c5970387eadb4148.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107021083290176-gop-berate-biden-for-no-operational-control-at-southern-border-as-migrants-stream-into-us/

    A number of Republican lawmakers visited the US-Mexico border on 30 June, as former President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott also travelled to the area amid simmering tensions over the overwhelming migrant influx.

    Republicans have warned that the US currently has no “operational control” of the border, as they tore into the Biden administration for its handling of the migrant crisis.

    "We have no operational control, no legal control, no law enforcement control of our border. We are not enforcing our laws, we are not preventing people. This is willful and intentional on the part of this administration to facilitate the illegal entry into our country of tens of thousands, 180,000 in [the] month of May…some 700,000 this year, of the ones we’ve apprehended," Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said in an interview with Fox News.

    Good and a number of other Republicans described how during their visit to McAllen, Texas, on 30 June, they witnessed migrants streaming into the country and being put on flights to other states.

    The visit by lawmakers from the Republican Study Committee had coincided with a trip there by former President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

    ‘No Prevention at the Border’

    According to the group of 20 Republicans, who visited the border itself at around midnight, migrants were coming entering and deliberately turning themselves over to the Border Patrol.

    "We saw hundreds coming through in just a short time, we were there at about midnight and just saw many many folks coming across the border, many illegals streaming across," said Bob Good.

    The Republican Virginia Representative voiced concerns over how many illegal arrivals were managing to dodge past Border Patrol, among them gang members and child sex offenders.

    "The crafty, the most cunning, most dangerous ones are trying to evade apprehension and they’re estimating tens of thousands of those on a monthly basis as well, and all of it controlled…by the Mexican crime cartels who are making hundreds of millions of dollars a month off of this," he said.

    At the end of the visit, Good said that his flight to Dallas International Airport had many illegal immigrants holding manila folders believed to contain a DHS "Notice to Appear" in court.

    Migrants from Venezuela await transportation to a U.S. border patrol facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., May 11, 2021
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Migrants from Venezuela await transportation to a U.S. border patrol facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., May 11, 2021

    As he emphasised that many of the notices do not contain court dates, which are "to be determined" (TBD) later, Good added that at least a third of the people on his flight were illegal aliens who would somehow have to be reached subsequently to be summoned to court.

    The response from officials has been to claim that the TBD is due to the fact the Department of Justice is currently not conducting non-detained immigration hearings. The latter are scheduled to resume in July.

    Over 60,000 migrants have been released into the US at a local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office or placed on flights taking them to other states with a notice to appear in court.

    Good recalled the words of some officials claiming the border was not open. Vice President Kamala Harris recently urged would-be migrants in Guatemala not to try to enter the United States illegally, saying "Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our borders.". Harris was speaking on her first overseas trip since taking office.

    Rep. Good says that message isn’t being heard by the migrants continuing to arrive.

    "The memo has not been received by these illegal aliens who continue to stream across because there is no prevention there at the border we can see. It’s just accommodating them once they get across."

    ‘Incompetent’ Border Policy

    On 30 June, ex-President Donald Trump visited the US-Mexico border together with Texan Governor Greg Abbott. He applauded the governor's bid to complete the "unfinished" border wall that had been his ‘pet project’.

    Former President Donald Trump, left, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, visit an unfinished section of border wall, in Pharr, Texas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021
    © AP Photo / Eric Gay
    Former President Donald Trump, left, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, visit an unfinished section of border wall, in Pharr, Texas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021

    Approximately 400 miles of the large steel wall structure had reportedly been put up by Trump, who had made border security a top priority. One of Joe Biden’s first executive orders had been to freeze construction of the wall.
    During his border trip Trump blasted the Democratic President and his VP Kamala Harris' "incompetence" over ignoring the unfolding crisis at the US southern frontier:

    “I mean the real question is do they really want open borders or are they incompetent?” the ex-president asked.

    Vice President Kamala Harris, who was tasked by the POTUS to lead diplomatic efforts to stem the flow of migrants arriving on the southern border, recently finally paid a visit to the border. However, her tour of a government facility in Texas border town of El Paso failed to ease simmering tensions.

    Harris came under heavy criticism over her choice of El Paso from both Democratic and Republican observers, who denounced her "politically safe trip" and the fact she had not visited the region sooner.

    The Rio Grande Valley region in south Texas, struggling to contain an influx of hundreds of thousands of asylum-seeking migrants from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, would have been a better destination for the VP’s trip, claimed critics.

    © REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
    U.S. Vice President Harris visits El Paso, Texas

    Republicans have been ripping into the Biden administration over its handling of the migrant crisis at the border, which they believe was unleashed after a rollback of Trump-era policies.

    Besides freezing construction of Donald Trump's wall, Biden also halted the 'Remain in Mexico' policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico until their court dates in the United States.

    In response, Joe Biden’s White House team said it was focusing on the "root causes" of the crisis, like poverty, climate change and violence in Central America.

    US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data revealed earlier this month that the number of asylum-seeking migrants apprehended along the southern border with Mexico in May set another record, reaching a new 21-year monthly high of 180,034.

    Related:

    Florida Governor Says Sending Officers to Texas, Arizona to Help Secure US Southern Border
    Trump Joining Texas Governor on Visit to US Southern Border to View Crisis
    Trump Hints During Visit to US Southern Border He May Run for President in 2024
    How Trump's US-Mexico Border Trip May Lay the Groundwork for Republicans' Win in 2022 Midterms
    Tags:
    US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Mexico, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Greg Abbott, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US-Mexico Border, US-Mexico border, US Border Patrol, US border
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Students waiving flags during the celebration of the CCP's 100th anniversary at Tiananmen Square in the centre of Beijing, China.
    Chinese Communist Party Celebrates its 100th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse