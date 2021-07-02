California Sets Date for Governor Recall Vote on September 14

"Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis issued a proclamation today declaring a special gubernatorial recall election on September 14, 2021 to determine whether Gavin Newsom, Governor of the State of California, shall be recalled, and if the majority vote on the question is to recall, to elect a successor," the release said on Thursday.
In April, California residents gathered 1.6 million petition signatures, exceeding the minimum threshold of 1.49 million to launch a recall.
The recall effort started with California residents who were upset over what opponents claim are Governor Newsom's lockdown precautions and other draconian healthcare measures, purported poor economic policies and other issues.
