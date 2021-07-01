US Attorney General Imposes Moratorium on Federal Executions, Orders Review of Policies, Procedures

Under the Trump Administration, former US Attorney General William Barr resumed the use of capital punishment against federal inmates after the US Department of Justice had implemented a near 20-year halt on the practice.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a temporary stop on the scheduling of any federal executions over growing concerns regarding the fair treatment of inmates, a release from the US Department of Justice has revealed.

A late Thursday statement from the DoJ indicated that the moratorium on federal executions will remain for the duration of an ongoing review into the department's policies and procedures on the matter.

The review will specifically look into changes enforced under the Trump administration's reimplementation of capital punishment, such as the effects of using the lethal drug pentobarbital and practices to expedite capital sentences.

“The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is not only afforded the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States, but is also treated fairly and humanely,” Garland said in the memo to senior officials. “That obligation has special force in capital cases.”

"Serious concerns have been raised about the continued use of the death penalty across the country, including arbitrariness in its application, disparate impact on people of color, and the troubling number of exonerations in capital and other serious cases," he continued.

"Those weighty concerns deserve careful study and evaluation by lawmakers."

The release notes that the review will be conducted in coordination with a "wide range of stakeholders" from medical experts to federal and state agencies, among other officials.

It remains unclear whether the directive will see a full ban against death penalty in criminal cases.

An official familiar with the developments told ABC News that the directive is unlikely to impact the case of Boston bomber Dzokhar Tsarnaev.

